Drake men’s basketball named first Division I program

They were named after gaining 20 wins in 2025
Will Baumgartner, Contributing Writer
Feb 5, 2025
Sarah Fey
Drake men’s basketball became first team during the 2024-25 season to reach 20 wins with a clean win against Northern Iowa. The team only has eight games left in the season and currently sits at 20-2 going into the Murray State game on Feb. 4.

The Drake Men’s Basketball team defeated the Northern Iowa Panthers 66-52 on Wednesday, Jan. 29, tying for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

In their first home game following the conclusion of winter break, the Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals to extend their winning streak to seven straight games. Dating back to February 2023, the Bulldogs have a record of four wins and one loss against the Panthers.

The first half of the game concluded with the Bulldogs holding a lead of 36-24 over the Panthers. The Bulldogs held their lead in the second half by scoring 30 points to the Panthers’ 28, resulting in a 66-52 victory.

The starting lineup for the Bulldogs, written by head coach Ben McCollum, consisted of senior Daniel Abreu at forward, sophomore Cam Manyawu at forward, senior Mitch Mascari at guard, junior Bennett Stirtz at guard and junior Isaiah Jackson at guard.

Stirtz led the Bulldogs’ starting lineup, recording 20 points, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes played. Manyawu followed with 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes played. Abreu scored nine points with three rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes played, and Mascari also turned in nine points with two rebounds in 40 minutes.

Off the bench, sophomore Kael Combs recorded seven points, while junior Tavion Banks and first-year Isaia Howard both scored four points.

After the game, McCollum reflected on his team’s victory over the Panthers.

“From our perspective, I thought our kids were dialed in,” McCollum said. “It was funny, my staff came in and said, ‘Hey our guys are really ready.’ I’m like, ‘Well, no kidding. There’s 6,000 fans here. Some other games, why aren’t they ready?’ But they were tuned in and executed the scout and did a great job.”

Senior Dagan Martin, who attended the Bulldogs-Panthers game, thought the home crowd energy in their first game back from winter break helped the team.

“I think the team definitely responded well to the energy in the Knapp,” Martin said. “The student section was rowdy and it was good having everyone back to get the energy up.”

The Bulldogs improved their overall record to 19 wins and two losses, and their conference record to nine wins and two losses. With the Bradley Braves losing to the UIC Flames the same night, the Bulldogs entered into a tie for first place in the MVC.

Prior to Drake’s victory over the Panthers, the 2024-2025 season has been nothing short of historic for the Bulldogs. They started the season on a 13-0 run for the second time in program history, which included being undefeated outside of conference play.

Perhaps the Bulldogs’ most significant achievement of the season so far was winning the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in November. They defeated the University of Miami Hurricanes, the Florida Atlantic University Owls and the Vanderbilt Commodores, all by double digit points. 

The Bulldogs look to repeat their past successes under their new coach by reaching the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for a third straight year. They punched their ticket in the penultimate game of the season by winning the MVC Championship two years in a row.

Following this game, the Bulldogs defeated the Southern Illinois University Salukis 75-65. This improved their overall record to 20 wins and two losses and their conference record to 10 wins and two  losses.

