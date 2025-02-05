Drake hosts National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Going into the spring semester of an unpredictable year, Drake University women’s basketball head coach Allison Pohlman has a single sentence for those on and off the Drake campus in light of all the chaos, “Women that play sports become women that lead.”

Drake Women’s Basketball celebrates with game and clinic

Drake’s women’s basketball hosted a National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) celebration during the team’s Feb. 1 game against the Northern Iowa Panthers where the Bulldogs won 69-63. In addition, as February marches on, the Drake Women’s Basketball program has planned a day of celebration on Feb. 5 where theKnapp Center will feature programming for all ages, including clinics and a game to honor the annual event.

Every first week of February, the Women’s Sports Foundation organizes the National Girls and Women in Sports Day to recognize female athletes’ achievements and highlight the importance of sports in the lives of girls and women of all ages and skill levels. This day also advocates for equality for women in sports and highlights the athletes and mentors helping girls to develop confidence, strength and character through sports.

Although the official holiday this year is Feb. 5, the Bulldogs hosted the celebratory game on the weekend so their clinic could be accessible for children and their families since 2 p.m. games interfere with the school day.

“Drake Athletics is offering a free clinic on Feb. 1 at the Knapp Center for youth up to sixth grade. We are very excited to offer this opportunity to Drake student athletes and the different sports they excel in. It’s an amazing opportunity for young girls and boys to have exposure to different sports and our sports teams,” Pohlman said in an email.

Female DI athletes discuss women in sports

Drake University hosts nine female Division I sports programs that bring athletes from all over the world together onto one campus to compete. These programs range from track and field to rowing, and all play a part in making Drake recognizable in any of its conferences.

Although everyone’s ideas of this day may take different forms due to different impacts or connections to what it means to be a woman in sports, all Bulldogs spoke specifically on this day with light and positivity.

“To me being a woman in sports is getting to show drive, dedication and love for what I do,” junior outside hitter Macy Daufeldt from the volleyball team said. “It can be brutal working day in and day out, but something about women is we are resilient, we are strong and we will succeed in anything we put our minds to.”

Women’s representation has been on the rise in the variety of sports that the NCAA facilitates, with college athletes stepping up to the base to be role models for the younger generations.

“Women’s representation in sports is so important,” Daufeldt said. “We are so lucky to be role models for young women and succeed even if odds may be against us. All women deserve to go after what they are passionate about with confidence. Women in sports are only a piece of the puzzle, and I am so grateful to be a part of it.”

Statista reports there were about 229,060 NCAA female athletes across the U.S. in 2022. In the three years since then, the number has only grown as sports programs continue to collect funding and sports such as stunting and rugby join the female NCAA lineup. The introduction of new sports has also added to the group of athletes that young female athletes can look up to, senior softball infielder Carey Koenig said.

“Being a woman in sports means empowering future generations to invest in, compete in, and love women’s athletics,” Koenig said. “Women’s sports provide an opportunity for individuals to showcase their talents while fostering relationships and connections. Representing women in sports provides role models for younger girls who aspire to pursue their athletic dreams. Through my career, I hope to advocate for the future of women’s sports and give back to this community.”

NGWSD can be an impactful time to celebrate the athletes who have helped to build women’s sports, help to build its representation and continue to inspire the young athletes of today.

“The only thing I want to add is if you are a woman in sports, you are strong, you are determined and you are breaking boundaries,” Daufeldt finished with. “Keep going.”