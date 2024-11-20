Sports movies that not even scrooge could pass up this holiday

Sports Commentary

After I published my groundbreaking list of sports books to read over fall break, I’ve decided the world needs more of my recommendations. So here you are — sports movies to watch over Thanksgiving break.

Like my list of sports books, my list of movies defines a sports movie as a work that explores the culture of a sport in a unique way. For example, “Challengers” explores the pressures of youth tennis, and “But I’m a Cheerleader” explores homophobia and gender norms in cheerleading. I’ll be avoiding some of the classics like “A League of their Own,” “Field of Dreams” and “Chak! De India” since, if you haven’t already seen them, I don’t think this commentary will convince you. Those all count as honorable mentions, by the way.

Instead of watching your relatives play touch football, watch one of these excellent films!

Chariots of Fire Chariots of Fire

If I could rank a film by soundtrack alone, “Chariots of Fire” would be first every time. It’s the music I go to to feel like I can take on the world. “Chariots of Fire” follows two track runners — Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams — in the 1924 Olympics, focusing on why they run and how that impacts their performance. It’s an oldie but a goodie.

Lagaan Lagaan

This is one I haven’t actually seen because my traitorous roommates watched it while I was away on fall break, but it comes with both their recommendations. After arguing with a British officer, a Central Indian villager organizes a cricket game to challenge the British team. If they win, no taxes. If they lose, the taxes triple. Despite knowing who would win, my resident backstabbers said that they were on the edge of their seats the whole time.

Rocky Rocky

I swear I’m not just making an exception for this classic because I’m from Philly. There’s a reason that gazillions of people flock to the Rocky statue and run up and down the art museum steps. Small-time Rocky Balboa’s journey to fight the legendary Creed in the boxing title match is an inspiration, but it’s about more than punching your way to victory. It has it all. Training montages. Romance. Determination. Philadelphia. What more could you want?

The Phantom of the Open The Phantom of the Open

“The Phantom of the Open” not only explores golf culture but swings a club at the privilege and exclusivity of the elitist golf players in England when a new player stumbles into the British open. It’s about more than golf. It’s about setting out to try what everyone said was impossible for you, while still being a lighthearted short and sweet film.

The Zoya Factor The Zoya Factor

Every athlete has their luck rituals, but when does it become an issue? “The Zoya Factor” explores that moment when people say that a team’s victory isn’t due to mettle but luck and what that means to the players. Zoya, who hates sports, mentions to the on-a-losing-streak Indian cricket team that she was her brother’s lucky charm back in his cricket days, and when they win, they start to wonder if maybe she’s the reason. It’s also a hilarious romance film with some great songs.

But I’m a Cheerleader But I’m a Cheerleader

Even the title of this film is an exercise in cultural examination, as the protagonist argues that she can’t be a lesbian because she’s a cheerleader! “But I’m a Cheerleader” follows cheerleader Megan Bloomfield through her experiences at conversion camp, exploring gender roles, heteronormativity and how that impacts the various kids at the camp. It also loops back to cheerleading for the perfect ending.

The Sandlot The Sandlot

I know, I know, I said no classics. You’re killing me, rules! “The Sandlot” is a sweet story about a baseball team coming together one summer and is the origin of some of the phrases your parents tell you.

Challengers Challengers

Was this a sports movie or was it a multi-hour club-music infused fever dream about three people that really should’ve just solved their relationship issues the Riverdale way? I can’t say, but this movie had me engrossed the whole way through, like hearing the most insane gossip from a friend about people you don’t know. Mike Faist (known for “Newsies” on Broadway), Josh O’Conner (known for “The Crown” on Netflix) and Zendaya (Zendaya) go through intense relationships and games of tennis, where “love” refers to more than zero points.