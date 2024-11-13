Drake women’s volleyball extinguishes UIC Flames

Volleyball enthusiasts young and old felt the game heat up in the Knapp Center during four close sets between the Drake Bulldog volleyball team and the University of Illinois Chicago Flames. For the seniors, the game was particularly blazing, as they played their senior night match.

Drake triumphed over UIC, winning the first, second and fourth sets in a close match. The whole match included hard-won saves, powerful kills and strong blocks.

The teams played neck-and-neck the first set, with Drake winning 25-23. Drake led the second set, relying on blocks and aces to secure a 25-20 win. The Flames won the third set at 25-21, but Drake came back with a vengeance in the fourth set, creating a strong early lead and winning 25-17.

“I think we took some really big swings at crucial points,” outside hitter Megan Witte said. “It brought momentum. We were getting good kills or good blocks, so it fires everybody up, and then we were able to use that momentum and carry it throughout the rest of the match.”

According to Witte, team members discussed how much they wanted the win in the huddle after the third set.

“They weren’t just gonna roll over and let us win,” Witte said. “Just suck it up and play hard and want more than them, let them make the mistakes, because we’re not going away.”

Head volleyball coach Darrin McBroom highlighted Drake’s “sound ball control” throughout the game.

“We knew that we were second in the league, they were third, it was going to be a really tough contest. They played well, we played a little better and we got the win,” McBroom said.

Drake is currently second in the MVC conference, but its next games could change its positioning. McBroom, however, said that their victory here secured their place.

“I don’t think [UIC] can catch us now,” McBroom said.

Witte, a graduate student, transferred from the University of Northern Iowa to Drake for her final season. She already celebrated one senior night at UNI but said her senior night at Drake was special.

“I really do appreciate how this team still made me feel special even though it’s been such a short time that I spent with them,” Witte said. “It’s only been, like, six months that I’ve been around these girls, but it still feels like I’ve been here the whole time, the way that they support me and treat me.”

To honor the seniors on senior night, McBroom put together videos thanking each senior for their contributions to the team.

“I’m really proud of our seniors and all they’ve contributed to make the program where it’s at,” McBroom said.

Senior night was also a night of legacy, as the players high-fived some of the many younger girls wearing Bulldog gear in the audience. Senior Thea Rotto said it has been a fun experience with great teammates and staff.

“This program leaves you better than they found you,” Rotto said.

The team has three more games left of their regular season. This weekend, Drake will face the Southern Illinois University Salukis and the Missouri State University Bears on the road. On Nov. 20, the Bulldogs will wrap up their season against the UNI Panthers at the Knapp Center. UNI is currently undefeated in the MVC and is poised for a first-place finish in conference play.

“Right now, we don’t want to look too far ahead in that game,” Witte said. “We still got work to do [this] weekend on the road.”