New Assistant Director brings a fresh outlook to residence life

Noah Beacom grew up as the oldest of 10 children in Sioux City, Iowa. For most, this would be enough to discourage working with young people forever — but not Beacom.

“I’ve watched the development of young adults my whole life,” Beacom said. “I am a life-long educator and firmly believe that working as a professional in a living-learning community is being an educator.”

On Oct. 1, Drake University welcomed Beacom as the new Assistant Director of Residence Life. Beacom stepped into the role after another staff member stepped down, joining his brother, Ethan Beacom, who is an adjunct astronomy professor, on campus.

In this position, Beacom’s responsibilities will include “programming, enforcement of community standards, supervision of undergraduate staff and the management of desk operations [in the residence halls],” Randy McMullin, the associate director of residence life at Drake, said in an email.

“I am excited to work with my team,” Beacom said. “I’d like to partner with departments across campus to create programming to foster connection and mental wellbeing, particularly as it relates to putting our personal devices in the backseat so our hearts can take the driver’s seat.”

Beacom also has a background in local politics, having worked on the campaign of an Iowa House District 34 candidate in this past election cycle, whose name Beacom elected to withhold in order to remain nonpartisan. He hopes to be able to tie what he learned from this experience to his work here at Drake.

“To be able to help form and support young leaders into people who create connection, provide hospitality, welcome the guest and the stranger and participate in civic life is an honor,” Beacom said. “I’d also like to explore working with students to engage in local civic spaces, which I believe is gravely needed in this moment in our democracy’s history.”

Beacom holds an undergraduate degree in Catholic Studies and Philosophy with a minor in Spanish from the University of Saint Thomas, along with a Masters in Education from Notre Dame. He has had a wide variety of jobs relating to his degrees, as well as many that fall outside of his immediate field of study, which he expressed great gratitude for. He says his diverse background has prepared him for this role by allowing him to experience the world and better understand the people in it.

“My experience has helped me to be a compassionate leader,” Beacom said.

McMullin echoed this sentiment, stating that Beacom carried a certain expertise into the role.

“[Beacom brings to campus the] ability to facilitate the total student life experience,” McMullin said. “With Goodwin-Kirk being the largest of the residence halls…[the Assistant Director] having an office and residing in the same building gives the student staff (and students) more of a direct line of contact and interaction.”

This interaction is one of the things Beacom is most looking forward to about his new position.

“I have only been here for four weeks,” Beacom said. “[But] so far…I estimate I’ve met 250-300 students.”

As for his future here at Drake, Beacom hopes to remain heavily involved with student life on campus.

“I look forward to participating in Resident Assistant curriculum development by leading lessons on creating community, fostering hospitality and the principles of great leadership,” Beacom said. “In this case, ‘great’ seems to be the frontrunner.”