Drake women’s volleyball finds success with award-winning talent

Drake volleyball has been having a successful season so far with only one conference loss to University of Northern Iowa on Oct. 14. The team had a four-game winning streak until the road game at UNI, but other than its 3-0 loss, the season is looking promising so far. Drake stands at number two in the conference behind UNI and is looking to end the year with a conference title.

Two Drake players have earned them national standings from the NCAA, which consistently updates its standings with multiple categories for volleyball. Drake’s libero graduate student Jada Wills and Drake’s outside hitter, junior Macy Daufeldt, have consistently led Drake’s pack, landing them national recognition.

When asked what national recognition means to her, Wills expressed her appreciation for the recognition in addition to the importance of earning team wins. Wills’ goals this season are to repeat her title of Libero of the Year in the Missouri Valley Conference and to win a conference championship. Drake women’s volleyball has yet to earn a conference championship, butWills is hoping to lead the team to its first this year.

Wills was inspired to play volleyball by her family. All three of her brothers play volleyball at the collegiate level and both of her parents were volleyball coaches. Wills recounted “being babysat in the gym” while her mom coached high school volleyball. Wills noticed her potential as a player in her youth. As Wills comes closer to ending her college career, she has become more open to the idea of playing professional volleyball in the future.

Professional Volleyball has recently started establishing itself all over America with the Pro Volleyball Federation starting league format playing in 2024. Pro Volleyball Federation is a new premier league in the U.S. for professional women’s volleyball. There are currently eight teams spread across major cities in the U.S., and will start its second season in January 2025.

Daufeldt earned MVC’s Player of the Week award on Oct. 14, which is her second weekly award of the season. Daufeldt has performed exceptionally this season, reaching career high kills. Her biggest goal during this season is to stay consistent with every game.

Daufeldt started playing volleyball in third grade and followed in her older sister’s footsteps. Both of her siblings inspired her to play. Once Daufeldt was in middle school, she realized her potential as a college athlete due to her natural athleticism and strength as “the tall kid.” Currently, playing professionally isn’t in Daufeldt’s future plan, stating she may have to change positions due to height if she wanted to continue to play professionally. Daufeldt still wants to play recreationally, whether it’s a style like grass or pickup.

Drake volleyball’s season is just getting started, and fans have much more to look forward to in the future including a home game match up for redemption against UNI on Nov. 30. After that, the team looks to secure its first conference championship this season.