Paralympic athletes take center stage

Molly Paar, Staff Writer
Oct 2, 2024
Team USA libero Sydney Satchell makes an impressive dig during the U.S. – China Exhibition game during the 2012 Paralympic Games. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

On Aug. 28, the Paralympics kicked off in Paris, France, with its opening ceremony outside of a stadium on the famous Avenue des Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde. This began 12 days of athletes taking the world stage near some of the most iconic landmarks in the world, such as the foot of the Eiffel tower, the Château de Versailles and the Grand Palais.

The first Paralympics Games took place in Rome, Italy, in 1960 with only 400 athletes. In 2024, there were over 4,400 athletes and 22 sports featured in the Paralympics. Many of Team USA’s top athletes shined in the 2024 Games, including the women’s sitting volleyball team, Hunter Woodall and Fiona Howard. 

Team USA finished with a total of 105 medals which included 36 gold, 42 silver and 27 bronze. USA finished third in total medal standings behind Great Britain in second with 124 total medals and the People’s Republic of China in first with a total of 220 medals. 

The Paralympics was another success story for the USA’s sitting volleyball team, which won its third back-to-back gold medal at the 2024 Games. Although they finished on top, it was not an easy competition. 

As the current two-time reigning champions, the team knew there was a lot at stake going into the Games. The pressure hit immediately, as they lost their first game to China only a couple days into the tournament. They didn’t let the loss slow them down, though, as they won their games against France and Italy to advance to the semi-finals. 

The team beat Brazil in its semi-final game 3-1, leading to another head-to-head with China. Facing China in the final is not unfamiliar to the team as this is the fourth Paralympic final match between China and the USA. The two teams have forged a strong rivalry over the years and go back and forth on wins. “We know them, and they know us…These are teams that fight tooth and nail and never think that anything is hopeless,” said middle blocker Lora Webster in an article by USA Volleyball. After four close nail biting sets, the USA beat China 3-1

With the Paris 2024 Olympics, there seemed to be strides being made in the branching over from the Olympics to the Paralympics. There was a lot of talk and exposure of the Paralympics at the Olympics in anticipation for the Games. France’s notable efforts to create accessibility throughout Paris, like having 100 percent wheelchair accessible bus and tram lines, added to the environment of inclusivity. 

As accessibility and inclusivity initiatives continue to increase, so does the attention and growth of the Paralympics, and who better to celebrate the crossover of events than Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall. The Woodhalls are a married couple, and both became gold medalists for the first time this summer in Paris, Tara at the 2024 Olympics and Hunter at the 2024 Paralympics. 

When recalling how they had met in an interview, Hunter said, “I had just run a 400, so I was a little unsure where I was at the time, but I knew who Tara was and I just knew the girl was different. There was something special about her,” said Hunter Woodhall in an interview with the International Paralympic Committee. 

And that was the start of their relationship. Hunter Woodhall was in the stands as Tara Davis-Woodhall competed in the long jump this summer and got to witness her championship. Later at the Paralympics, it was his turn. 

Hunter Woodhall was born with a fused right ankle and the condition fibular hemimelia in his left leg, and at 11 months, he had both of his legs amputated. At 16, Woodhall competed in his first world championship, and at 17, he competed in his first Paralympic Games in  Rio de Janeiro in 2016. This year, he won gold in the 400m T62 — a 400 meter race with classification of athletes with a double leg below the knee amputation who run with prostheses — with a time of 46.36 seconds. 

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall’s relationship has become a favorite among fans, drawing the public to the Paralympics. Both are excited to compete at the next Olympics and Paralympics.

“Just having so many of our family and friends who might not be able to make it all the way overseas come and watch us in person, and going back to Tara’s hometown — we just can’t wait,” Hunter Woodhall said. 

Their love has brought fans together and will continue to create positivity in the competitive environment. 

The hope is for more new fans to watch and cheer for the athletes at the Paralympics.

