Drake volleyball starts conference play strong at the Knapp

Drake volleyball started its Missouri Valley Conference season with back-to-back wins at the Knapp Center on Sept. 27 and 28. Drake won in three straight sets against both the Missouri State University Bears and the Southern Illinois State University Salukis.

On Sept. 27, Drake faced Missouri State University. The first set was neck-and-neck, with both teams taking marginal leads, before Drake won. Drake had strong leads in both the second and third sets, though throughout there were long volleys and many difficult digs for the players. Drake won all three sets 25-19.

On Sept. 28, Drake faced Southern Illinois State University, who utilized frequent tips. The match included a lot of long volleys and difficult digs, though Drake still won in three straight sets.

Fifth-year libero Jada Wills said that playing at home with a large number of fans was a boost.

“I think it really set the tone for this whole weekend, trying to get back-to-back wins on the first weekend,” Wills said.

On Sept. 23, Wills was named MVC Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in the Kwik Star Klassic, which was hosted by the University of Iowa on Sept. 19, 20 and 21. Drake went 2-1 in the tournament.

“Defensive Player of the Week is awesome. I love defense,” Wills said. “Obviously, I couldn’t do it without getting those wins as a team, and my teammates make it possible.”

Junior outside hitter Macy Daufeldt said that Wills brought a lot of energy to the team.

“Jada [Wills], our libero, always comes and hugs us after a block, which is why I think blocks are the most exciting for us. It’s a lot of positive energy, a lot of ‘I’m here for you, I’ve got your back,’” Daufeldt said.

Drake had six blocks against the Bears and seven blocks against the Salukis, leading to a lot of team hugs.

“I can’t score points really, so I’ve learned to just bring the energy and get really excited for my teammates because some of my teammates don’t get excited for themselves when they do really good things,” Wills said. “I try to bring that every single point, especially when my teammates get blocks. That’s the best part.”

Daufeldt herself won MVC Player of the Week during the same week as Wills’ honor, for her performance over the weekend. She had 57 kills and 45 digs. This is her first time winning an MVC award.

Daufeldt said that she did not know she’d won until practice.

“It doesn’t really change my play, my mindset, but it was a cool honor to have and I’d love to have it again,” Daufeldt said.

Daufeldt highlighted the team’s service aces and blocking for the first game as a strength.

While the team welcomed a number of first-year players, a lot of Drake’s rotation remained the same from last year, exempting first-year Bliss Beck.

“I think there’s a lot of comfortability with each other, especially the four of us who have really been playing the past two years,” Wills said. “We’ve really strung the new people along, let them know what Drake volleyball is. We’ve been doing a great job just mentoring them, and they’ve been great additions to our team.”

As a fifth-year student, this is Wills’ last home opening weekend. Wills said she was happy to start conference play with a win and hopes to bring home the MVC championship title this season. Last year, the team won second place in the conference.

“It’s a little sad, but it’s very exciting,” Wills said. “I want to go out with a bang, make it my best season, try to get that first place win in conference in the championship. I think it’s the year to do it.”

Drake’s next game is at the University of Illinois Chicago on Oct. 4. The Flames took home the MVC title last year.