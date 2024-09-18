NFL spouses kick off advocacy campaigns to strengthen communities

Olivia Culpo signing pictures for fans as she advocates for what is right. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

Now that the NFL has kicked off and the season is about to be in full swing, many people spend their weekends on the couch or out with friends watching the week’s big game. Despite all the chatter in the media about all of the football players and their stats for the season, not much is said about their spouses. What many fans don’t realize, though, is that some of these spouses are working overtime behind the scenes to put their money and time to good use in all corners of the country.

On Feb. 16, 2006, a group of active and retired NFL spouses came together in Washington D.C. with a common goal. This group later became known as the Off the Field NFL Wives Association, or NFLWA for short. Through fashion shows and fundraisers, these women have raised money for causes like Habitat for Humanity in an effort to give back to the community when their families needed it the most.

The group has also raised millions of dollars for causes like financially helping parents and donating to local hospital, and with more yearly fashion shows and fundraisers to come, those donations will only grow.

This isn’t the only example of good in the community though.

Many individual NFL spouses work with their husbands on charities that they think are fitting. That can be said about Camille Kostek, retired tight end Rob Gronkoski’s wife. Kostek has worked with the Pete Frates Family Foundation for research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a fatal motor neuron disease. The couple also has its own Gronk Nation Youth Foundation. They take charity from the public and fundraisers they do and attend outreach events for groups like Ignite the Mind Foundation Inc., which helps fund students and their learning goals through additional resources and experiences. Kostek is also a supporter of the Boston Children’s Hospital and advocates for 4Ocean.

Olivia Culpo, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s wife, uses her fame on the sidelines to not only inspire others but to also stand up for what she thinks is right. The influencer, actress, and model has won many competitions, such as Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012, but has also taken her fame to the entrepreneurship stage for many organizations around the United States.

One of Culpo’s biggest endorsements is the Endometriosis Foundation of America, which means even more when you learn she is actually living with endometriosis. Because this cause is so close to her heart, her actions as a EndoFound ambassador have been greatly recognized through her work inspiring others who are also in her shoes.

According to a Forbes article, Culpo also launched More Than a Mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a group that donates portions of the mask profit to charitable organizations such as Feeding America and Girls Inc. One of her more recent collaborations is with PERIOD, a nonprofit helping to alleviate period poverty through education. Her efforts with these groups have contributed to her growing popularity online mixed with all of the outreach she does to get her causes out into the public eye.

The NFLWA and many other women speak to the importance of using their platforms for good in the community. These women have outreach like no other, and there are a few reasons why the group is known for their impacts and how important it is to use the right resources and steps to make something impactful and special.