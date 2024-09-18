The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Iowa State steals Cy-Hawk Trophy from Iowa with seconds to spare

Emmett McMenamy, Contributing Writer
Sep 18, 2024
Iowa State football goes back and forth with Iowa to host the big fame every year. The 2023 game was held at Iowa State, where the cyclones lost. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.

The Iowa State University Cyclones entered Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 7 and pulled off an unlikely victory over the No. 21-ranked University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes vs the Cyclones is one of the oldest rivalries in college football, dating back to 1894 when they first squared off. Tens of thousands of fans flock to the game each year to enthusiastically cheer for their team, and this year’s rivalry game spared no concern for their heart rates. 

Late-game heroics from Cyclone quarterback Rocco Becht and wide receiver Jaylin Noel brought Iowa State within field goal range in the final minute. Cyclone kicker Kyle Konrardy drilled a 54-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in regulation to boost Iowa State over Iowa 20-19. 

After a slow start, Becht finished with 272 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Noel logged 133 yards, one touchdown and five receptions. Becht also relied on receiver Jayden Higgins, who tallied eight receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. 

The Cyclone defense held Hawkeye quarterback Cade McNamara to 99 passing yards on 29 attempts. Iowa’s running back Kaleb Johnson had a career day with 187 yards rushing and two touchdowns. 

Iowa got off to a strong start, led by Johnson in the backfield. Iowa scored the first points courtesy of a Johnson touchdown dash. On their second offensive possession, Iowa was set up with prime field position on Iowa State’s 43-yard line. 

Iowa took advantage of the field position by scoring on two plays. McNamara completed a 16-yard pass to wide receiver Jacob Gill, and Johnson followed up with a 27-yard touchdown run that gave Iowa a 7-0 lead with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter. 

A Hawkeye interception gifted Iowa’s offense great field position again at the end of the first quarter. Becht targeted Higgins on a slant route but was read perfectly by Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins who intercepted the pass, setting up his offense on Iowa State’s 12-yard line. 

McNamara connected with his receiver Leshon Williams on an 11-yard reception, which put Iowa on the one-yard line, but they failed to eclipse the end zone. The Cyclone defense stuffed Iowa with two tackles for loss and forced an incompletion, so Iowa settled for a field goal, giving them a 10-0 lead. 

Iowa added another three points to their effort right before halftime. Johnson had a 37-yard run and a 26-yard run in the same drive, pushing Iowa into field goal range. Iowa kicker Drew Stevens made the kick and put Iowa up 13-0. 

The Cyclones were shut out in the first half, failing to generate explosive plays on offense. The Cyclones’ fortunes, however, turned around in the second half. 

Cyclone cornerback Darien Porter picked off McNamara to shift momentum early in the second half. Immediately Becht’s offense found life with two completions over 20 yards. The Cyclones marched to the Iowa three-yard line where Becht threw a jump ball to Higgins who wrestled the football away from Iowa cornerback TJ Hall midair to give the Cyclones their first points and even the gap to 13-7 Hawkeye advantage. 

Iowa responded with a touchdown on a drive with six running plays and one passing. Johnson continued his impressive day with a 54-yard sprint. A collective Hawkeye effort then got Iowa to Iowa State’s three-yard line where Johnson punched it in for a touchdown. Iowa tried a two-point conversion but failed, giving them a 19-7 advantage with 4:47 on the clock in the third quarter. 

The Cyclones got the football back and wasted no time, scoring on the first play of the new drive. Becht hit Noel in stride on a deep crossing route that saw Noel sprint the field’s distance for a 75-yard touchdown, bringing the contest to a 19-14 score in Iowa’s favor. 

Iowa State added another field goal to their count with 11:42 left in the fourth quarter. Becht completed an 18-yard pass to Higgins, which set up the Cyclones with a 46-yard field goal and a 19-17 score. 

Both offenses went quiet until Iowa State got the ball with 33 seconds left in regulation. Becht threw two laser passes to Noel for 10 and 32-yard pickups to put Iowa State in Hawkeye territory. Becht and Noel’s effort was enough to set up Konrady with the game-winning field goal and upset Iowa on the road. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Green Bay Packers take on 2024 season with hope to add to 800-599-38 franchise record from 1921-2024. The team is led by Jordan Love at Lambeau field and has ambitions of following up 2023 wild card playoff run in style at the end of the 2024-2025 regular season play.
Green Bay Packers preseason and season kickoff leave fans wanting more
Olivia Culpo signing pictures for fans as she advocates for what is right. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
NFL spouses kick off advocacy campaigns to strengthen communities
Drake men's football was led by quarterback Luke Bailey until the last play of the game, which ended with an open touchdown in the Bulldog's endzone. Photo courtesy of Carson Culp.
Drake football upsets Eastern Washington with an overtime victory
Megan Cunningham of the University of Missouri competes in the women's 10,000m race wearing racing buns, a short-cut uniform traditional for female athletes, during a 2018 track meet. Photo courtesy of Phil Roeder via Wikimedia.
Women's Uniforms: judgement of women clutters sports front
Drake Men's Soccer hosted the Houston Christian Huskies for only the second time in the team's history. The game was filled with fouls, with both teams trying to control what side of the field the ball was on.
Men's Soccer: Close game against Houston Christian leads to big win
U.S. Bank Stadium, built in 2016, was ranked the second-best in the country for accessibilty, behind Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
NFL stadiums: how different stadiums approach accessibility
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal