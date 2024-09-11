Men’s Soccer: Close game against Houston Christian leads to big win

Last Friday, under blue skies at Mediacom Stadium, the Drake men’s soccer team defeated an unfamiliar foe: Houston Christian University. Despite the peaceful weather, the 1-0 victory was a battle to behold.

Prior to Friday’s game, the two teams had met just once in the Bulldog soccer program’s 37-year history. That matchup, which took place at the Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines, resulted in a tie. Despite the unfamiliarity, the Bulldogs prepared for HCU just as they do for every other opponent.

“Preparing for HCU is like most games,” sophomore defender Ryder Barrett said. “We have film on the opponent analyzing their style of play and their tendencies. In training, we practice patterns that break their pressure and move towards the goal.”

In this game though, both teams struggled to break through defensive pressure. In the first half, the two teams combined for just three shot attempts. In short, both defenses were playing well.

Late in the first half grudge match, the Bulldogs pulled together their lone shot attempt of the half. At about the 35-minute mark, sophomore defender Cole Schrange lobbed the ball into HCU’s box. Waiting inside was first-year Preston Kipnusu, who connected on a header that sent the ball into the back of HCU’s net, putting the Bulldogs up 1-0.

While the goal was what pulled the Bulldogs ahead, the team’s greatest strength in Friday’s match was their defense. Over the course of the game, HCU managed just five shot attempts, only one of which was on target.

“There were a lot of positives in the game,” Barrett said. “We defended well and always kept HCU in front of us.”

In the second half, defense became the priority for Drake. After only pulling together one shot attempt in the first half, it was clear that the Bulldogs would likely need to maintain a clean sheet to ensure the win.

“We shifted more defensively as it got near the end, but we try to play our game and stay in control for as long as we can,” junior midfielder Damian Segura said. “As they began to dominate towards the end, it just shifted to ‘survive the moment’ and then hang onto the lead.”

The Bulldogs defense managed to do just that, finishing the game with a clean sheet and securing the 1-0 win.

“Keeping a clean sheet against HCU was great and the defensive effort needs to continue in order for us to keep getting results,” graduate midfielder J.P. Pascarella said. “Ultimately, if we keep the other team from scoring we give ourselves the best chance to win the game.”

Now, after improving to 4-2 on the season thanks to Monday’s 2-0 victory over Kansas City University, the team will look to continue their three game win streak against their first Missouri Valley Conference opponent, the University of Evansville, this Saturday.

“Our speed of play/tempo must be sustained throughout the entire 90 minutes to keep us moving forward,” Segura said. “I think if we can improve on taking our chances, it could take us to our next step in competing for the [Missouri Valley Championship].”