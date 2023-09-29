9/14

An intoxicated driver backed into another vehicle and attempted to drive away from the crash in Parking Lot 4. No injuries were reported on scene.

9/15

According to Director of Public Safety Scott Law, a non-Drake individual was operating a vehicle while impaired in Parking Lot 18N. DMPD ultimately handled the incident, not DPS.

An incident involving assault and four counts of disorderly conduct occurred between 9:05 p.m. and 9:53 p.m. at a Drake stadium. This incident involved a minor.

9/17

A non-Drake individual was asked to leave the lobby of the Goodwin-Kirk Residence Hall after being found asleep there at night. Drake Public Safety issued a statement saying all doors in the residence hall were checked and are functioning properly.

9/21

A Bulldog Alert was issued Sept. 21 at 1:34 p.m. on-campus after a Drake student reported getting assaulted stepping off the DART bus by Olmsted on University Ave. The suspect fled the scene.