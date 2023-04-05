Des Moines-area restaurant Spaghetti Works closed unexpectedly on March 27, and many were upsetti-spaghetti about it, including me. The downtown favorite was packed every night, so it was a shock to many when management announced the restaurant’s final day.

Most didn’t even find out the news until the restaurant was permanently closed, and it was too late for one final meal at a fan-favorite.

Spaghetti Works was one of my favorite restaurants, and I enjoyed visiting often with friends and family. In a sense, this is my obituary for and love letter to Spaghetti Works.

First of all, Spaghetti Works was great for students on a college budget. My go-to was their “Boundless Bowl” which offered dinner and a second helping to be eaten there or taken home for lunch the next day.

Those who were celebrating special occasions could order chicken alfredo or eggplant parmesan. Their wide array of dishes had something for everyone, including those who don’t like pasta.

The ambiance of Spaghetti Works added to the dining experience. The vintage truck bed serving as the salad bar was a welcome sight whenever I walked in the door. The rustic Italian decor made the restaurant feel like it had been around much longer than its 45 years.

I think what made Spaghetti Works so popular was that it was perfect for all occasions. I celebrated my birthday there, brought my family during Family Weekend and went on Big Little dates for Greek Life as both a Little and a potential Big.

Spaghetti Works was a prime location for high school students to celebrate team banquets or enjoy a meal before making it to the school dance. I swear every time I visited Spaghetti Works last spring, there was a group of high schoolers draped in fancy dresses and matching ties– sometimes more than one group.

My friends and I loved seeing the wide array of colors they selected to wear and the shoes they chose to match. It was fun to compliment them and reminisce on our own high school dances.

Spaghetti Works’ website advertises its family-friendly environment. Its ability to “create a lasting memory” was one of my favorite things about it.

My best memory of Spaghetti Works is celebrating my 19th birthday with my closest friends. A good meal with great friends was the perfect way to end Relays week and ring in a new year of my life.

In all honesty, my first thought when I heard the news of the closing was “Where are we going to celebrate my birthday for the next three years?”

I’m disappointed I won’t be able to make more memories at a restaurant where I have so many.

Many will speculate as to why Spaghetti Works closed so suddenly. Some people I know are guessing finances (unlikely given how busy they were), health code violations (I hope not), or money laundering (this one is probably just a crazy rumor), but we may never know for certain.

The one thing I am certain of is how much I’ll miss this rustic Italian joint that served the best memories with a side of pasta.

Farewell, Spaghetti Works. You will be missed.