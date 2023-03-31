Voting for the Student Senate executive election opened this morning at 8 a.m. and was temporarily closed after a technical error that allowed some students to vote twice.

The technical error was discovered at roughly 2:30 p.m. and the ballot was closed. The error was rectified, and a second ballot was issued to students’ emails at approximately 6:15 p.m. tonight.

“For anyone in the executive election, I’m so sorry,” Student Body President Conner Oetzmann said at the senate meeting this evening.

More voting time was not allocated as per a unanimous agreement by the candidates running, and the voting window will close as planned on March 31 at 8 p.m.

“I’m going to send an email to the student body pending ITS approval tomorrow so I can get that sent,” Oetzmann said.“We just need to make sure that people get the word out that we need to vote again, if you’ve already voted, and if you haven’t voted, make sure you vote by 8pm as this election is really instrumental.”

Election results will still be announced later the same night on the Pomerantz Stage in Olmsted at 9 p.m.