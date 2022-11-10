I am of the belief that it’s not quite the most wonderful time of the year yet. You’ve probably heard the old playground rumor, and it is absolutely true- – Santa does kill a baby reindeer for each holiday song you play before Thanksgiving.

Don’t go calling me the grinch quite yet, because I actually enjoy Christmas. There are just so many benefits to the time of the year (especially because I am the child of divorce, so two Christmases!) but it is not the time for the holidays yet.

By the time this article gets published, it will have just barely been Halloween. Let me have my post-spooky season discount candy while watching Thanksgiving-centered shows, gosh darn it! If my candy still has skeletons and spooky ghosts on them, then it is not time for Santa hats and pine trees. Besides, as long as my sister’s Halloween candy stash is still up for grabs, then it’s not the holidays.

This is the time of the year where there is holiday after holiday after holiday after holiday, so each one needs its time to shine in the spotlight. Maybe I’m just biased because I love Thanksgiving (and Black Friday), but by celebrating winter holidays (like Christmas) we are eliminating this unique holiday. Granted, there is a whole other argument that I can make for Thanksgiving, but that would make this article much longer than I think the editor would like.

Essentially, Thanksgiving – while being a holiday that stands on the bodies and land of Native Americans – is a holiday that is worth keeping. Much like Indigenous People’s day, the day’s narrative should be one that highlights indigenous voices or, at the very least, gives people time to reflect on their blessings.

Another silly argument for it not being the winter holidays yet is the fact that we are in the midwest. When it comes to the holidays, a lot of people think of snow and snowmen. Look outside. As I write this, it is 80 degrees. Who knows what the weather will be like by the time this is published (my guess is -7 degrees and raining). Barring the weather, the idea that the holidays are here is not something to easily get into. As I mentioned, the weather certainly plays a big part of this, but also the lack of the eyesore that is green, white and red makes it a bit harder to get into the holidays.

Not only is it not time for all, it might never be the joyful time of the year the holiday season is known for. As I mention this argument, it is relevant to remember that the holidays are a hard time for a lot of people. For others, the holidays can remind them that their loved ones are not here with them (or vice versa). Also, it can be especially hard for low-income families. While the point of (what I call to be) American Christmas (which is basically taking the Christ out of Christmas) is to give gifts, that might be next to impossible for families that are struggling. There are several other reasons that are articulated in much better words and detail than I can provide in a TD article, but the reasons are persistent for some people.

In short, keep those Christmas trees down until Thanksgiving is at least closer.