Self-care is something that helps us to feel better, but it is also something that isn’t talked about enough. Many people still get shamed for wanting some self-care in their lives, and that’s what I am trying to express. So, these tips are something that we all can use.

Bubble Baths

Baths in general are a way that many people unwind after a hard day, letting themselves soak in the warm bath water after a hard day. Baths can be anything from simple to extravagant. You can add bath bombs, bath salts, bath bars, flower petals and so much more to allow yourself to feel the best version of yourself. This kind of self-care helps me to wind down after a long day and just be able to sit in my thoughts, which is something that we all need to do at times.

Face Masks

Face masks are so much fun! You can do face masks to help your skin with all the problems that it may have and even feel better in your own skin. It’s so much fun to find new recipes for homemade face masks and do them with your friends. This is one of my favorite self-care tips because it allows me to be creative and helps my skin feel better. It’s a way for me to help myself feel and look better.

Painting Nails

Now, getting your nails done is one thing, but painting them at home just adds another layer to the self-care genre. I am a broke college student, so I would rather paint my nails at home, which allows me to have control over my own nails. I love being able to just delicately paint my nails and spend that time with myself, even if they don’t turn out 100% every time.

Journaling

Journaling is something that allows us to get our feelings out on paper and not hold our feelings inside. This is one of my favorite self-care tips because it has helped me through the hardest times of my life. It allows us to express ourselves creatively, express our feelings and so much more with the power of words. It can help so much to not bottle our feelings on the inside and express them on the outside.

Listening to Music

Listening to music has been something that I have just recently picked up on for self-care. I love getting in the car and just blasting my music, it helps me to get my feelings out and just free my mind. All you need to do is find the perfect song or playlist, which is something I know we all need help with.