“Griff Gives Back’ is an annual campaign that is run by Drake University and other local businesses, with this being the seventh year of taking donations of dog and cat food for a local pet food pantry.

Erin Bell, associate director of marketing in charge of the Live Mascot Program, is one of the leaders of this campaign, hoping to collect 15,000 pounds of dog and cat food.

“This campaign is so important to me because it’s Griff II’s chance to give back in a very measurable and quantifiable way to the community that has always been so good to him,” Bell said. “He is fortunate to have a voice and platform to use for the good of others, and that’s exactly what this is about. He has never been hungry a day in his life, but many dogs and cats aren’t so fortunate. It is important to acknowledge this and to do something about it because he can. This is his chance to help less fortunate pets.”

This campaign is looking for any brand of adult cat and dog food, with donation sites all over the metro.

Some of these donation sites include the Olmsted breezeway on Drake University’s campus, Drake Diner, Iowa Realty’s office in Beaverdale, Canine Clean, Off the Rail Quilting, HyVee in Windsor Heights and Bone-A-Patreat. Orders can also be placed online via an Amazon wish list.

“Additionally, Bone-A-Patreat is a local store that is taking orders over the phone or online for Griff Gives Back, and they will deliver it to the storage facility for free,” Bell said. “Bone-A-Patreat is also running a special offer on Fromm Classic dog food with an $11 discount on bags purchased for Griff Gives Back. We need help spreading the word, sharing this project with friends and families. It is really easy to make a donation and it makes a big difference to pets in our community.”

Maria Torres, a realtor at Iowa Realty and a board member of Pet Project Midwest, says this is a campaign that Griff raises money for, and it allows for pets to stay in their loving homes.

“My husband was the director of Meals on Wheels with Wesley Life and [learned] those participants would give a portion of the meal they were provided to their pets,” Torres said. “Pets are the only companionship they have. It is also devastating to think a family should choose between food on their table or keeping their pet. Children shouldn’t have to lose the love of a pet so they can have a full belly. The Pet Project Midwest now provides Meals on Wheels with food for their clients, so their clients can enjoy their meals and help keep food in a pet’s bowl, so a family doesn’t have to lose a loved companion.”

Torres has been involved in this organization for seven years, going from event committee member to board member. She encourages people to donate to this organization as this is a volunteer-run organization helping the animals of the Midwest.

“I would just ask that people please consider supporting this initiative,” Bell said. “The Pet Project Midwest is an exceptional, volunteer-run organization that does really important work in our community to keep pets out of shelters. Every pound of food that is donated helps.”

For more information or to donate, visit https://alumni.drake.edu/griff-gives-back.