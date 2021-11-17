Since April of 2021, the popular Instagram and Twitter meme account @MartyMartini64 has been lurking in the safety of anonymity while simultaneously mocking Provost Sue Mattison, Chief of Student Affairs Officer Jerry Parker, and Drake University President Marty Martin, after whom the account is named. The account has gained a loyal following through posting polls, memes, and jokes. The account leaves many spectators searching for answers to who is behind the jokes, yet the creator remains unknown. Even when the Times Delphic reached out to interview Martini, they would only agree to a text interview. Here’s that conversation:

Q: Why do you choose to be anonymous?

A: I’m nowhere near as interesting, funny or nice as some people have supposed me to be. Multiple people who don’t know of my double life have brought Marty Martini up in a conversation with me, and I think they’d be pretty disappointed if they knew … also, I really don’t want to have a Zoom call with Marty.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish with the memes?

A: Everything I do is motivated strictly by my own desire to make fun of things. It gives me something to do that isn’t work.

Q: Do you have a long-term goal with the account? What is it?

A: I didn’t start off with any sort of goal other than having a bit of fun. Marty Martini is the outlet for most of my spite at Drake and generally helps keep me somewhat sane. A friend did ask if I’d be passing on the title to somebody when the time comes, and I’m still undecided as to whether or not I will. We’ll see.

Q: What about the culture at Drake do you feel is broken? Are the memes something to help cope?

A: There are many things that I could probably criticize at Drake, but the biggest thing is the entire concept of “Drake Busy.” It’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever had the misfortune to hear. Pretty much everybody I know is burnt out and struggling to go on, and the entire concept of “Drake Busy” further cements the fact that if anybody tries to take a break, they’ll be crushed by their course load, extracurriculars and other obligations. I’m “Drake Tired,” dude.

Q: Do you think there would be consequences if your identity was revealed?

A: Depending on how far in the future the hypothetical reveal would be, I think the worst consequence would be having to have a Zoom call with Marty Martin. It happened to the DUiN people when they got banned on Twitter for impersonation, and I’ve also been flagged for the impersonation of Marty Martin, so … yikes. No offense to Zoom, but I think I’d pass on that.

Q:Do you think Marty Martin knows of your account’s existence?

A: Maybe. I’ve been flagged [for impersonation] on Twitter once, which is weird because I don’t really do anything on Twitter. [That] means it was either someone from the university or Marty himself — and I must say, I find the image of Marty reading through my stuff to be rather entertaining.

Q: Does anyone know you’re Martini or do you work alone?

A: I have a few trusted advisors and co-conspirators hidden around campus. Many of them don’t know my real identity, but they’re all true friends.

Q: What led you to the name Marty Martini? Why did you choose it?

A: The name actually comes from a DUiN article, the hypothetical name for Marty Martin’s Onlyfans account was martymartini64. I’m not sure why I went with that one specifically. Maybe it’s just fun to steal from DUiN.

Q: Has Martin ever done anything to you personally? Is that why you started the account?

A: I find many of the things he does to be foolish. He does many things that I find to be distasteful, which makes me feel less bad about constantly making fun of him. Somebody’s gotta do it.

Q: Do you see yourself as a villain or a hero at Drake?

A: Neither. I see myself more as a mosquito, annoying but overall insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

Q: Do you see yourself as a voice for Drake students?

A: That depends. Is a Court Jester a voice for the commoners?

Q:What inspires you to make memes?

A: Two things: 1) my immense store of indignation for pretty much everything at Drake, and 2) the prospect of beating DUiN at their own game.

Q: Is there any “beef” with you and DUiN?

A: I think I generally annoy them, but I’ve been a DUiN fan for a good while. I read their magazine every time it comes out (and usually force my friends to read it, too.) Everybody I’ve met who’s a part of DUiN has been quite nice.

Q: Are you also Jerry Parkerino? If not, do you work with them?

A: I’m not Jerry Perkerino, but I’m absolutely flattered by the suggestion. I wish I were Jerry Parkerino. I’ve never talked to him, but I have made friends with some of the people who run other Drake-type accounts like FAC Dungeon and Drake Bathroom Reviews. They’re good people.

Q: For our over 21 readers, What is your favorite Martini recipe?

A: Ingredients:

4.5 fl oz of Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin

2 fl oz of Good Gather Whole Milk

1.5 fl oz of Ingrilli 100% Lime Juice

4 black peppercorns, whole

1 grape, green

Add Gin, Lime Juice, and milk to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds, then strain into a chilled martini glass, garnish with peppercorns and grape.