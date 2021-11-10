Scorpio season is upon us as we transition from spooky season to the season of gratitude. How will the month of November be for you?

Scorpio: Your time is now. November is the time to harness your energy and passion. Apply for that internship, try out that new hobby, treat yourself. November holds the promise of new opportunities and the reward for your hard work.

Sagittarius: This is the next chapter of your story. November offers a new adventure. Withhold judgement and be open to trying new things. You may find yourself on a path you did not expect. Embrace the journey.

Capricorn: Take time to get in touch with your emotions. Allow yourself to pause and breathe. November is the time for self-reflection and self-compassion.

Aquarius: Put yourself out there. A new relationship will make its way into your life this November. Whether it’s someone you know or a new connection, let yourself be open.

Pisces: Do something that scares you. In the back of your mind there is something you have been wanting to try. Take a hard look at what is holding you back. November will offer you the chance to take a leap.

Aries: Reel in your ambition. As the to-do list grows longer, it takes time to examine what you want. Pursue your passions and narrow your focus. You do not need to say yes to everything; say yes only to what you need.

Taurus: Spend time connecting with nature this November. Go for an extra walk, take a drive to look at the foliage or relax in a hammock. Enjoy the weather before it is blistering cold. Become refreshed with the crisp air and ground yourself.

Gemini: Take a break from the hustle and bustle. All of the grinding you have done has been worth it. Now, treat yourself to some R&R. November will offer you new opportunities. Budget your time wisely, and always include time for yourself. A break is coming soon.

Cancer: Trust your intuition this November. That gut feeling you have is not steering you in the wrong direction. Trust yourself and those around you. Tap into your voice and own your power.

Leo: Seek out entertainment this November. Whether it’s a movie, new music or a good book, try something new that piques your interest. Engaging entertainment is promised for your November. Keep your eyes open for the fun and humor in life this next month.

Virgo: Diligent work will be rewarded. With school or work, everything you have been doing will help you succeed. Keeping your head down and powering through will guarantee you something great. If you are struggling, reach out for help. All of your hard work and effort will be rewarded soon.

Libra: Balance will be restored. If anything has felt off, do not fret. Harmony will be restored soon. The search for balance in life is difficult. Your work these past months will pay off as you settle into your routine. Take deep breaths and lean into the harmony around you.