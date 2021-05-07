Dear Times-Delphic readers,

My name is Emma Brustkern. You may know me for being mildly funny on Twitter, for having a major Taylor Swift obsession or for my strong opinions on the future of queer media. However, perhaps the most important thing you need to know about me is that I’m excited and honored to be next year’s Times-Delphic editor-in-chief.

For the past two years, I have served on The Times-Delphic staff; first as Features Editor, then as News Editor. Although being a student journalist isn’t always glamorous, I have cherished every moment. I will never forget laughing in Meredith 124 with my fellow editors, the connections I formed with writers or how I felt when I first saw a story I had written on the front page. My time with The Times-Delphic has shaped me into a better writer, a better editor and arguably a better person.

Now, as incoming editor-in-chief, I want to give back to the publication that has done so much for me. I plan to continue highlighting the diverse perspectives and lived experiences of our students. I hope to expand our breaking news coverage to quickly and accurately cover pressing issues on campus. More than increaseanything, I want to continue holding institutions accountable, whether that be our local government, our very own student senate or the Drake administration. All of these goals are reflective of my own beliefs on what journalism should be: a way to represent and inform those whose voices are too often left untold.

Of course, I could not be in this position today without an excellent support system. I would like to thank my fellow editors, specifically my predecessor Rachel James; you have done such an excellent job as editor-in-chief and I know I have big shoes to fill. I would also like to thank Jeff Inman and Jill VanWyke, for not only being great advisors for The Times-Delphic, but for supporting me endlessly the past two years.

Lastly, I would like to thank all the students and members of our campus community who have supported me as a journalist throughout my time with The Times-Delphic. I hope I can make all of you proud next year. As always, feel free to email me with any questions, comments and/or concerns – or, if you just want to talk about Taylor Swift, that’s fine too.

Sincerely,

Emma Brustkern