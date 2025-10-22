‘No Kings’ protest brought community to the Iowa State Capitol

Planned Parenthood requested Drake University’s Students for Reproductive Justice, a Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter, to send two volunteers to assist with the protest. SRJ President Keira O’Brien was one of the volunteers who attended. She saw No Kings as a way to “come together in a time of real despair.” “Honestly, I think any protest in general will always bring solidarity,” O’Brien said. “‘No Kings’ in particular, it’s an opportunity for communities that have been so negatively affected by recent legislation, recent executive orders, things like that, [to just bring] those people together. [It creates] a sense of hope and a sense of belonging and a feeling of just not being alone in this, you know, very tumultuous time.” O’Brien said seeing other Drake students attend the protest made her feel less alone in her fight. “I know so many people that have been directly affected by the deployment of ICE across multiple states, the restriction of reproductive health care for women, and all these things that have been happening under the Trump administration,” O’Brien said. “So, it’s hard to not feel isolated during these times, and knowing that there are people that walk the same campus that I do that are just as passionate, if not more passionate than me, it definitely develops a sense of belonging and a sense of security.”