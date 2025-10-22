Remembering Margo Kalenga Mwamba, 24, known for faith and compassion

Drake University student Margo Kalenga Mwamba died on Sept. 29 at the age of 24, Vice President and Dean of Students Jerry Parker announced Oct. 6. According to the West Des Moines Police Department, the investigation was closed with an accidental charge and no criminal charges filed.

Kalenga, born May 7, 2001, in Congo, was majoring in biology, studying medical audiology. She previously graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a Bachelor of Audiology. At the University of the Witwatersrand, Kalenga received the 2022 A.B. Clemons Research Award for her fourth-year research project.

Katijah Khoza-Shangase, a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand, was Kalenga’s research supervisor. Together, they published three papers in peer-reviewed journals, where Khoza-Shangase said Kalenga’s “voice and insight shone brightly.” Even after Kalenga moved to Drake, she continued to reach out about the research.

“In one of her recent emails to me, she wrote, ‘Although I am not actively practicing audiology at the moment, I am open to participating in any research projects you are willing to allow me to participate in. I believe it would be a great way to keep my research skills polished and to continue learning,’” Khoza-Shangase said in an emailed statement to The Times-Delphic. “

That was Margo — ever eager to learn, ever committed to growth, and ever humble in her pursuit of knowledge.”

Khoza-Shangase said that Margo spoke often of her love and respect for her family. For one of their research papers, Kalenga asked if her father’s surname, Mwamba, could be included in her byline to “honor him and the sacrifices he made for her education,” Khoza-Shangase said.

“That request captured her essence perfectly: a young scholar rooted in gratitude, humility, and integrity,” Khoza-Shangase said.

The papers the two published together focused on “language, culture, and inclusion in audiology education and practice—topics that remain underexplored yet vital in our African context,” said Khoza-Shangase.

“As we mourn her untimely passing, we also celebrate her remarkable journey—a journey defined by brilliance, compassion, and quiet strength,” said Khoza-Shangase. “Margo’s legacy will live on in her published work, in the students she inspired, and in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

Throughout her time at Drake, Kalenga made the dean’s list. Lab instructor Bridie Nixon, who had her as a student, remembered her as smart, curious and having “radiated happiness.”

“She always wanted to do her best, even when a smaller effort would have been acceptable,” Nixon said in an emailed statement. “She was a good student.”

Outside of her academics, Kalenga was known for her love for others and her profound faith, according to the obituary from Iles Funeral Homes.

“She forgave quickly, never held a grudge, and spoke God’s Word with grace and authority. Her love for Christ shaped every part of her life,” the obituary read. “Before the family’s home was completed, she wrote Scriptures and personal blessings on the interior beams, praying over each room so the house would be covered in God’s peace.”

One of the verses Kalenga lived according to was Ephesians 2:10, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”

Kalenga’s life reflected her belief that each person is made in the image of God.

“Though her time with us was brief,” said the memorial from Iles Funeral Home, “Margo’s legacy of faith, kindness, and wisdom will continue to inspire everyone who knew her.”





