Reading and volunteering: Sue Mattison’s retirement plan

Provost Sue Mattison will retire following the 2025-26 academic year. Photo courtesy of University Communications.

After nine years of service to Drake University, Provost Sue Mattison announced that she plans to retire at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. As provost, Mattison was in charge of all the University’s academic affairs, which encompasses 70 programs of study, 20 graduate degrees and approximately 305 full-time faculty, as well as Cowles Library, the Office of Student Life and other University operations.

Drake underwent many expansions during Mattison’s tenure. She oversaw the growth of Drake’s online program and the addition of various on-campus programs, such as the artificial intelligence major. She also guided Drake through program review in the 2024-25 school year. Mattison said she most remembers all the amazing people she worked with at Drake.

“There are a lot [of memories]. And mostly it’s people and relationships,” Mattison said. “What an absolute honor it’s been for me to serve as provost.”

In her last year, Mattison said she still has a lot of work to do and will remain equally dedicated. She looks forward to retirement to get her through her busy last semesters as provost.

During retirement, Mattison and her husband plan to volunteer more often. They hope to spend more time building homes with Habitat for Humanity International and its local branch. Mattison also works with a program that supports women who are leaving prison and reentering society, which has been very meaningful to her. She also plans to spend more time relaxing and reading.

“I’ve bought books as if I’m going to live forever. And so I plan to read all the books I buy,” Mattison said. “There’s a lot of work that I do now and more that I will be able to do to support the community.”