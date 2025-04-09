The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Reading and volunteering: Sue Mattison’s retirement plan

Morgen Neuhauser, Faculty Senate Beat Writer
Apr 8, 2025
Provost Sue Mattison will retire following the 2025-26 academic year. Photo courtesy of University Communications.

After nine years of service to Drake University, Provost Sue Mattison announced that she plans to retire at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. As provost, Mattison was in charge of all the University’s academic affairs, which encompasses 70 programs of study, 20 graduate degrees and approximately 305 full-time faculty, as well as Cowles Library, the Office of Student Life and other University operations. 

Drake underwent many expansions during Mattison’s tenure. She oversaw the growth of Drake’s online program and the addition of various on-campus programs, such as the artificial intelligence major. She also guided Drake through program review in the 2024-25 school year. Mattison said she most remembers all the amazing people she worked with at Drake. 

“There are a lot [of memories]. And mostly it’s people and relationships,” Mattison said. “What an absolute honor it’s been for me to serve as provost.” 

In her last year, Mattison said she still has a lot of work to do and will remain equally dedicated. She looks forward to retirement to get her through her busy last semesters as provost. 

During retirement, Mattison and her husband plan to volunteer more often. They hope to spend more time building homes with Habitat for Humanity International and its local branch. Mattison also works with a program that supports women who are leaving prison and reentering society, which has been very meaningful to her. She also plans to spend more time relaxing and reading. 

 “I’ve bought books as if I’m going to live forever. And so I plan to read all the books I buy,” Mattison said. “There’s a lot of work that I do now and more that I will be able to do to support the community.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in News
Q&A: Meet the candidates for next year’s Academic Student Senators
Misty Copeland shares stories about her childhood and her start in ballet with a crowd of Drake students and community members in the Knapp Center.
Misty Copeland discusses diversity in the arts at Bucksbaum Lecture
Student researchers collect water samples to analyze at the lab. Photo courtesy of Clair Hruby.
Grant for water quality lab expansion opens green science opportunities
House File 440 would limit annual tuition increases, as well as require universities to implement work-study programs and three-year bachelor’s programs. The bill passed the Iowa House 64-33 along party lines.
Iowa House Bill would address the cost of college
Students in the Adams Leadership complete three leadership training modules during their time at Drake where they can learn and apply skills. Photo courtesy of Dylan Huey
Adams Leadership Institute recognized at national conference
The Iowa Firearms Coalition has worked to introduce bills that oppose gun restrictions.
Bill that would allow 18-year-olds to purchase handguns passes House
About the Contributor
Morgen Neuhauser
Morgen Neuhauser, Faculty Senate Beat Writer
Faculty Senate Beat Writer Morgen Neuhauser (she/her) is a senior studying public relations and multimedia journalism. She is also a member of Delta Gamma, an intern for NAMI, a Drake Mag writer and an avid reader.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal