The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust: Drake celebrates Ash Wednesday

Serena Thiede, Sports EditorMar 12, 2025
Serena Thiede
Ash Wednesday is a religious observed by some Christians. The day holds a special meaning for many Drake students and faculty.

March is no stranger to holidays, playing host to a wide array of special days, from International Women’s Day — celebrated March 8 — to St. Patrick’s Day, which turns America green on March 17. One of the most widely recognized holidays across the country, however, is Ash Wednesday, and on Drake University’s campus, there is no lack of representation.

“Ash Wednesday is really an important day on campus, especially because it’s a very visible day with people and their ashes on their forehead,” Drake junior and Bulldog Catholic member Colleen Cain said. “I think it is important for visibility, and it requires students who are Christian to go to mass at the time they wouldn’t normally go and embrace their faith.”

Ash Wednesday in the Christian religion starts the countdown through Lent until Easter Sunday. Traditionally, Lent’s 40 days of fasting, prayer and service are kicked off by Ash Wednesday, which marks the start of the new season.

Lent has changed since the seventh century from 36 days of fasting and festivities to the 40 days that have come to be. Typically, Christians who practice Lent will give up undesired habits or sins during Lent to better themselves. Some of the most popular things to be given up during Lent, according to Like the Dove, a website that promotes religion through prayer lessons and religious news articles, are sweets, alcohol, social media and meat, as some Christians already adhere to rules on meat during the days leading up to Easter.

Drake’s campus is surrounded by a variety of different options for students who are seeking community during the season of Lent, with services on virtually every corner of campus.

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and Student Center, situated across from Cowles Library, had  7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. services on Ash Wednesday, while Lutheran Church of Hope+Elim, located by the Drake Diner, had a single 6:00 p.m. service.

According to Cain and Bulldog Catholic faculty advisor and adjunct professor Lindsay Gilbert, these services are important for those looking for options that fit their lifestyle and faith while still enjoying the other religious events surrounding the events leading up to Easter Sunday.

Although this may seem like a bit of work for those who don’t regularly attend church, these traditions support communities by giving structure and practices to actively help keep their faith in mind.

“A lot of events like Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday and even Lent are a good way to bring people together, and it’s a time for people to get back into their faith,” Cain said. “I have already had people ask me about reconnecting their faith, and this is a time to get closer to the faith community and God.”

Cain also touched on how Lent is whatever an individual makes of it and how one’s community can add to the experience.

“You are trying to make an individual effort and grow in your community, and it’s something so important about this time compared to others,” Cain said.

In one’s individual efforts to grow in their faith, there are typically many outside factors that add to the commitment, or lack thereof, during the sacred time. On a campus like Drake’s, where students come from so many backgrounds, keeping in mind that no one is ever alone in their journey is an aspect of the season that often highlights the importance of family, friends and showing kindness.

“For me, Lent is all about embracing the crosses that we bear because Jesus will carry and bear the final and ultimate cross, so embracing the crosses that we carry along the way and that symbol of the cross shows that each and every one of us carries our own individual crosses as well,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert also spoke on how many people with religious beliefs are all going through some of the same emotions during this time and that no one is alone in those emotions.

“There are so many of us out there, so that is what I really want to see,” Gilbert said. “I want to see the reminder to everybody who is questioning their faith that this is a time for us to take up the burdens that have been placed on us in our lives and carry them with strength and endurance knowing that in the end we will be saved.”

Drake’s campus facilitates a safe space for students to further their faith no matter their religious background. For more information on the events being held specifically for students before and after Spring Break, reach out to Colleen Cain at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$525
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Features
Students from the Makerere University Business School visited Des Moines at the beginning of February to participate in leadership development. Photo courtesy of Harry Dalstra.
Visiting students get a taste of Iowa life
The opening of the Johansen Student Center has provided students with a brand new place to study and collaborate with one another.
Study spaces on campus facilitate collaboration
Although wearing a mask is no longer required, some students still choose to wear one in order to protect their health and the health of others.
Masks in a post-pandemic world: Students voice opinions
The historic Peak Mansion has played host to a variety of Drake organizations over the years, including one sorority and several fraternities.
Historic mansion with Drake undergoes renovation
Last Thursday afternoon, Iowa residents gathered at the Capitol to protest a bill removing discrimination protections for transgender Iowans. Photo courtesy of Chris Morse.
Iowa residents react to anti-transgender legislation
Recent winter weather has left some students struggling to get around campus, in some cases even making it impossible for them to leave their dorms.
Winter wonderland not so wonderful for accessibility
About the Contributor
Serena Thiede
Serena Thiede, Sports Editor
Serena Thiede (she/her) is an active member of many groups on campus such as the Unity Roundtable and loves everything to do with sports. Her favorite teams are all Chicago teams-minus the Cubs- and when she isn’t in the TD office she is out with friends or working athletic events!
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$525
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal