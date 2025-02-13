Staff editorial: journalism under attack

“Congress shall make no law […] abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press…” – The First Amendment

President Trump sued The Des Moines Register and its parent company, Gannett Co. Inc., on Dec. 16 for election interference, causing a stir among the journalistic community. This lawsuit came after the publication released poll results showing Democratic Nominee Kamala Harris ahead in Iowa.

In a two week period following, Trump and his administration also sued ABC News, CBS, Simon & Schuster and CNN for defamation, election interference and violating copyright laws.

As a publication whose mission is to report the truth, regardless of any repercussions from those above us, we have taken a personal offense to the actions of Trump and his administration.

We believe his threats will lead to punishments for journalists who speak out against him. In an age of declining reach and decreased funding for traditional media, fewer publications can afford lengthy legal battles without help. Struggling papers try to avoid a costly and possibly paper-ending fight by risking threats of libel.

To put it simply, libel is written defamation of character that is intentionally false.

The works of the publications and news outlets above do not count as libel. Individuals cannot sue someone for saying something they don’t like, and these lawsuits from President Trump set a dangerous precedent.

We believe punishing journalists for their reporting and attempting to punish Ann Selzer for the opinion poll published in the Des Moines Register is a blatant attempt to undermine free speech.

Dictators, not democratic leaders, punish journalists. Trump’s continued degradation of journalists will continue to decrease public trust in the media, making it harder for us to do our jobs and produce accurate information. As journalists, we understand that we will not always be popular with those in power, but that cannot stop us from doing our jobs. Journalists are more important now than ever, and if Trump is scared of his faults being put on full display, he shouldn’t have sued journalists in the first place.

German pastor and Holocaust survivor Martin Niemöller said in a poem, “First they came for the journalists, we don’t know what happened after that,” proving that journalists’ work is crucial to the livelihood of society.

We believe this quote encompasses any and all distress and possible attacks launched at journalists or trusted journalism sources. Journalism is integral to any democratic institution, and if those standards slip, everything else within the institution will slide. History is filled with examples of nations that fell — often slowly but surely — into autocratic practices after the leader silenced or chilled journalists.

In our own personal act of rebellion against the precedents Trump is continuing to threaten, such as the First Amendment, we will not let our standards slip. Even with the risks, we will keep fighting for freedom of the press by continuing to do what we do, and we will continue trying to set an example for others.

To be a journalist is to swear an oath tying oneself to the truth. We will hunt down hard topics in the name of truth. We will continue to cover certain policy changes that may impact Drake students, or even just changes at Drake itself. We need to write about what is happening around us in real time, such as the executive orders Trump has already signed in his first month back in office.

We will cry, rest, write and repeat. No presidential administration will keep us from writing.