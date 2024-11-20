Lifelong love for learning builds community on campus

As the academic year continues and the days get shorter, some students could feel sick of sitting in hour-long lecture classes or feeling stressed about finals. For those who attend the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, however, the impact of learning goes much further than just a degree. OLLI allows older generations to seek enrichment without earning a degree. The act of learning in a broad sense can contain any source of enrichment, from learning how to prevent Alzheimer’s disease to discovering new wine and cheese they may like

“We tout ourselves as a volunteer program,” OLLI at Drake Director Tracy Beck said. “There are ways for all of our members to get involved as volunteers.”

OLLI has a long history at Drake dating back to 2003. It started with a group of five Drake administrators discussing the importance of learning and how it can have a positive impact on the mind.

This meeting led to the creation of what was then known as the RaySociety, named after former Iowa governor and Drake Law School Class of 1957 grad Robert Ray. The RaySociety had 101 founding members who filled leadership positions, helped choose courses of interest and formed the original lifelong learning community.

The program had its “dry run” in 2004, offering a select number of classes to founding members only. Between 2004 and 2006, the program growed consistently, adding more courses and swelling to 400 members.

“We really try to think about having something for everyone,” Beck added.

The program has only continued to grow from there. In 2021, the RaySociety received a large grant from the Bernard Osher Foundation. The grant assisted in strengthening and expanding the RaySociety’s course options. Following the donation, the organization changed its name to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. In addition to Drake’s chapter, the Bernard Osher Foundation supports 125 lifelong learning programs nationwide.

“We were the 125th program, and they’re not adding any more after this, so then we became OLLI at Drake University,” Beck said.

Unlike Drake’s undergraduate and graduate programs, which are focused on a degree, OLLI aims to strengthen love for learning. The enrollment fee for one year is $70, which covers every offered course along with other perks such as borrowing privileges at Cowles Library. For those who cannot afford the $70 per year, the organization offers scholarships funded by OLLI member donations.

OLLI specifically targets people who are age 55 and older. This age bracket may be less able to get out into the community than their younger counterparts. A study from the National Institute on Aging has shown that loneliness skyrockets when a person cannot leave their house much, which is the case for many older individuals. Having sessions and hosting social events builds up a community that this group may not have otherwise.

Even for those who may not be able to go physically out to sessions and events, the program still has a Zoom option so members can still gain a sense of community.

“We have people who can Zoom in from anywhere in the country,” Program Coordinator Lisa Cooper said.

OLLI also offers events to members to get them further involved in the community. Whether visiting museums or going to see a movie at the Varsity Cinema, the organization makes a significant effort to take its members off campus for fun social events.

“Loneliness is a real public health crisis, so that’s one of our main focuses,” Beck said.

Classes are tailored by generation and interest. OLLI offers health-related classes, such as how older folks can avoid dementia and the effects that old habits could have on their health. Politically driven classes are also popular, discussing different world issues from the eyes of a professional in the field who hosts a session.

The program has also found ways to incorporate intergenerational learning with other institutions and organizations. In the past, OLLI hosted events with students at Roosevelt High School, aiming to boost the engagement level of the youth with older generations.

OLLI also tries to engage within the Drake community — all members are invited to the theater productions and have opportunities to meet the people involved with putting on the productions. The Law School has also worked with OLLI to put on murder mystery events, which Cooper has said are popular amongst the lifelong learning community.

Above all else, members form lifelong friendships. OLLI members often meet outside of classes for activities such as yoga and wine-tastings. While OLLI was formed on one’s passion for learning, it indirectly created a community that some members may not have outside the group.

“Folks have built lifelong friendships,” Beck said. “[They] met each other at a class and now ride bikes every Friday afternoon.”