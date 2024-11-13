Drake publications make waves at media conference

SJMC TAKES HOME AWARDS DPR – Pacemaker Finalist Pinnacle Awards: 1st place best magazine cover (Paige Minor) 1st place best editorial illustration (Paige Minor) Honorable Mention best headline (Emily Zeller) 1st place best magazine feature page/spread (Paige Minor) 3rd place best magazine new page/spread (Paige Minor) 3rd place feature magazine of the year (Madeline Crawford) 2nd place best magazine entertainment page/spread (Paige Minor) Drake Mag – Pacemaker Winner Honorable mention magazine page/spread (Maddie Kruse) Honorable mention features story (Sarah Jamil) Pinnacle Awards: 2nd place best editorial illustration (Princess Hart) 2nd place best magazine contents page/spread (Lily Eckenrode) Honorable mention best magazine cover (Lily Eckenrode) Honorable mention best magazine entertainment page/spread (Maddie Kruse) 3rd place best magazine feature page/spread (Princess Hart) 1st place best coverage of faith (Sadie Jones) Honorable mention best feature story (Sarah Jamil)

In a room full of collegiate journalists from powerhouses like Auburn University, University of Kentucky and Oregon State University, students from smaller liberal arts college Drake University heard its name announced over and over at the Fall National College Media Convention in New Orleans, La.

Drake Mag and DPR were both finalists for the Pacemaker, the top award for college magazines from the Associated College Press. Journalism schools consider Pacemakers the “Pulitzers of college journalism.” Drake was one of only two schools to have two publications designated as finalists.

“Anyone’s dream is to be nominated for a Pacemaker,” said Tyler Strachan, art director for DPR. “I think it’s cool because you get to see all the other magazines there, and you get to be like, ‘Wow. I’m part of this.’”

Drake Mag and DPR, each with a staff of less than 10 people, were considered alongside publications that are worked on by more than 250 people.

“The [School of Journalism and Mass Communication] is really great about providing us resources, but realistically, eight people is not a lot for a magazine,” Strachan said. “The fact that we can keep up with some of these bigger schools is like, ‘Wow, we’re really keeping up.’”

DPR’s nomination marked the first time in the magazine’s 10-year history that it received Pacemaker finalist status. Parker Wright, DPR editor-in-chief, said that the timing of the recognition during their anniversary added to the honor and that he felt a need to grow the legacy.

“Former editor-in-chief Madeline [Crawford] did a great job leading the publication last year, and it’s because of her where we’re at now,” Wright said. “I’ve got big shoes to fill, and the pressure [is] on this year to continue making a publication that continues to get nominated and win awards.”

In addition to the Pacemaker nomination, DPR placed in seven categories for the Pinnacle Awards, including first place for best magazine cover and editorial illustration. The Pinnacle Awards are given by the College Media Association for achievement in print, broadcast and online publications. Strachan credited DPR’s emergence in these awards to last year’s art director, Paige Minor.

“She really changed the whole tone and style of the magazine,” Strachan said. “[Minor] put a lot of focus on the illustrations and on the photos and the design, and I think that’s really helped it to become more engaging.”

In addition to DPR’s success, Drake Magazine stacked more awards onto a roster that spans more than a decade, adding two individual honorable mentions at the Pacemakers and seven recognitions at the Pinnacles this year. This year’s editor-in-chief Bella Spah was quick to pass off the credit to last year’s EIC, Nate Eisenmann.

“His success led us to be able to go and accept the award this year,” Spah said. “I’ve dedicated my time here to making him proud. Basically every meeting we have, I’m talking about, ‘What would Nate do?’”

Despite his graduation last May, Spah still made sure Eisenmann was part of the celebration.

“Immediately upon going to grab the Pacemaker, I took a picture of it and sent it to [Eisenmann], who was on that issue of Drake Mag,” Spah said. “I got to celebrate with him a little bit over text message during the ceremony, which was a highlight for me.”

Drake Mag’s continued legacy and DPR’s newfound recognition have inspired Spah, Wright and Strachan to continue growing their publications’ excellence as both publications’ next editions will be available to read next month.

“It feels like the year of DPR for us,” Strachan said. “I think it’s our first mark on the map.”