The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Students strut their stuff for campus safety

Aidan Quinlan, Student Senate Beat WriterOct 30, 2024
Sarah Fey
Health and Safety senator Jada Gruhn worked with Scott Law and other faculty members to organize this semester’s campus safety walk.

One day each semester, Drake students and faculty gather to walk across campus at night. Their mission? Improve campus life. 

During the safety walk, attendees are split up into two groups, joined by Scott Law and other faculty, and walk around two different halves of campus looking for any potential safety concerns, such as burnt-out lights and trees or bushes that need to be trimmed for visibility. Law writes down the concerns to address in the future. 

The safety walk started out as a suggestion from a former Hall Director,” Scott Law, executive director of public safety, said. “Each of the past three years I have worked with the safety and security senator in order to plan the event.”

The fall safety walk was held on Oct. 23, 2024. Jada Gruhn, the Health and Safety Student Senator At-Large, helped organize the event.

“I wanted to have students come and point out what could make campus safer,” Gruhn said. “I also think that the students’ point of view to what Public Safety and Facilities see are very different. I wanted to make sure that they are able to see what the students see.”

Students’ thoughts on the walk this semester were largely positive.

“They think that it was successful and was a fun event to attend,” Gruhn said. “The walk was a great way to see what is good and what could use some improvement on campus.”

Law takes pride in what he has accomplished with the safety walk this semester.

“We had a great turnout this year,” Law said. “Jada Gruhn did an incredible job to recruit students to be part of the walk this fall; we had about 20 students participate.”

Gruhn shared a similar joy with the event.

“The turnout at the event was great,” Gruhn said. “I was told by Scott Law, who helped me orchestrate the event, that it was the biggest turnout he had seen for the event.”

While students saw possible improvements to be had on campus, they may not notice the improvements being made until next semester’s safety walk.

“We will conduct the next safety walk about two weeks prior to the Drake Relays,” Law said. “We know that the Relays bring a lot of visitors to the campus and that it is a very active time on campus. By doing the spring walk, we hope to address any concerns that students may have as we get closer to the Relays.”

During the spring walk, students can really see the impact the fall safety walk had on campus.

“I think that, with the success of the fall safety walk, it will be great to see what we can do with the spring walk,” Gruhn said. “I truly think that the spring walk will be a great way to look at more ways to improve campus.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Features
Hoover High School has implemented a cell phone ban that students and administration say has been beneficial to learning.
Cellphone ban makes waves in local high school
People who complete Question, Persuade, Response training receive green bandanas to identify them as mental health resources.
Bringing belonging through bandanas
The "Drake poster guy" comes every school year near the beginning of the fall semester, setting up in lower Hubbell.
Meet the Drake poster salesman
Generation Z's sense of humor is not for everyone. As their jokes approach a point of no return, many are left wondering if Gen Z is actually OK. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Gen Z is ROTFL: Relying on Trauma for Laughs
Staff and students alike urge Drake community members to participate in democracy. Graphic courtesy of Canva.
Drake community discusses the impact of a vote
Sensory boxes available for checkout sit on the shelves on the first floor of Cowles Library, ready to be utilized by students.
Sensory boxes at Cowles Library enhance student learning
About the Contributor
Aidan Quinlan
Aidan Quinlan, Student Senate Beat Writer
Aidan Quinlan (he/him) is this year’s Student Senate Beat Writer. He's a sophomore studying multimedia journalism, and he looks forward to working with the Times Delphic!
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal