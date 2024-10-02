The Student News Site of Drake University

Ballot battle: Libertarians fight for representation

Mack Swenson, Editor-in-Chief
Oct 2, 2024
Iowa’s third congressional district, highlighted in lighter gray, encompasses Des Moines. Earlier this month, Libertarian candidate Marco Battaglia learned he wouldn’t be on District 3 voters’ ballot due to a technicality. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

On Sept. 7, Libertarian candidate Marco Battaglia learned voters in Iowa’s third congressional district, which encompasses Des Moines and most of the state’s southwest corner, wouldn’t see his name on their ballots in November. 

An Iowa Supreme Court judge’s recent decision to deny a ballot spot to Battaglia — and two other Libertarian candidates running to represent District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives — has raised questions about third party representation. Voters can still write in candidates’ names, but Battaglia believes candidates like him — and third parties more broadly — lose some credibility due to the court’s decision.

“It’s upsetting because basically everyone every step along the way said that the only person that was being injured by this was potentially the Republican candidate, who would be injured by the competition,” Battaglia said. The Times-Delphic spoke to Battaglia and volunteers with the Libertarian Party of Iowa at the Beaverdale Fall Festival Parade on Sept. 21.

The ballot challenge highlights third party representation amidst a populace increasingly disenfranchised by the country’s two major parties. 41% of U.S. voters identified as independent in Gallup polls conducted in 2022 — more than the percentage that identify with either major party (28% each). 

“I think, if the box [listing the Libertarian candidate] was on [the ballot], you would see a large amount of people check it, and I think that would just be a show of how tired we are of having to just check one or the other and the two parties,” said Genessis Rico, a senior majoring in political science and history.

This trend is even more pronounced among young people. 52% of millennials and Gen Z identified as independent in Gallup’s polls. Moreover, polling by the Pew Research Center this April found that voters ages 18 to 24 are more likely to “lean” toward one of the major parties than identify fully as a Democrat or Republican. 

“[The Libertarian Party] is trying to look out for people and get rid of so many of the perverse incentives that, frankly, the older generations set up to benefit themselves at the cost of the younger generations,” said Ryan Kurt, a 29-year old Drake alum volunteering with the LPIA’s parade float. 

During the TD’s conversation with Battaglia, Derek Altmayer, a volunteer with the Libertarian Party of Iowa, added that the Libertarian Party — and all non-major parties — are particularly important in today’s hyperpolarized political climate. 

“It used to be where, if you got some different opinions, they would go across the aisle and vote on it. Not anymore. 90-100% [of politicians are voting on] party lines every time*,” Altmayer said “…[Voting along party lines] ain’t good for the American people, it ain’t good for our country and it’s not good in general.”

Battaglia said he believes the political system is “set up against” LPIA and other non-major parties. Major party candidates like Zach Nunn and Lannon Baccam — the Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger also running for Iowa’s third house seat, respectively — see third party candidates like Battaglia as a threat to their voting base, Battaglia argued 

“I actually look at it as if it’s a good thing to have more people [running for a given office]. I had four opponents in my primary,” Danielle Duggan, a Republican running for Iowa’s 34th district, told the TD at the parade.

Legal arguments, however, did not directly address third party representation. In their decision on the ballot challenge, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the State Objection Panel’s decision, which argued the party did not nominate their candidates correctly at the party’s state convention in June. Battaglia said the party admitted to their mistake but argued that kicking the three candidates off the ballot wasn’t warranted.

“I’m always disappointed when political opponents work to keep people off the ballot,” Des Moines City Council Member Chris Coleman, who represents the Drake area, told the TD in a voicemail. “I feel that technicalities should not get in the way of candidates who can add to the public discussion.”

Zach Nunn’s campaign declined to comment on the ballot challenge. Lannon Baccam’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

*The Times-Delphic could not find evidence substantiating this claim.

Mack Swenson
Mack Swenson, Editor-in-Chief
Mack Swenson oversees the amazing team behind this publication. She’s a senior majoring in multimedia journalism and environmental sustainability and resilience, as well as minoring in politics. She spends the non-newspaper time volunteering with the Des Moines Catholic Worker, which she also calls home. She takes great pride in her children, a playful black kitten and 20 (and counting) indoor plants.
