Sean Groh wins First-Year Senator election

The Student Senate announced the results of the first-year senator election on Sept. 26, with Sean Groh winning the position. Groh is majoring in law, politics and society and American politics with a minor in international relations. Groh defeated opponents Betzy Sandoval, a law, politics and society major, and Riley Troendle, an accounting and business law major on the pre-law track. They announced the results at 8:05 p.m. on Pomerantz Stage.

Groh won 83% of the vote. Sandoval won 11% of the vote and Troendle won 6% of the vote. Groh built his platform around transparency, public safety and bridging the gap between Student Senate and other student organizations. A major issue for Groh was ensuring that all residence halls be supplied with fentanyl kits called Narcan. In an interview with the Times-Delphic, he said he was motivated by the loss of his family friend’s son to fentanyl, which inspired him to want to spread awareness about the issue.

“I am very honored to be elected First-Year Senator by my peers, and I am very excited to hit the ground running with Student Senate and working to build a better campus for everyone at Drake University,” Groh said. “I look forward to collaborating with the other student organizations here on campus, and I want to use this opportunity to make sure the student voice continues to be heard.”