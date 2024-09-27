The Student News Site of Drake University

Sean Groh wins First-Year Senator election

Aidan Quinlan, Student Senate Beat Writer
Sep 27, 2024
Sarah Fey
The voting results from the 2024-25 first-year senator election.

The Student Senate announced the results of the first-year senator election on Sept. 26, with Sean Groh winning the position. Groh is majoring in law, politics and society and American politics with a minor in international relations. Groh defeated opponents Betzy Sandoval, a law, politics and society major, and Riley Troendle, an accounting and business law major on the pre-law track. They announced the results at  8:05 p.m. on Pomerantz Stage.

Groh won 83% of the vote. Sandoval won 11% of the vote and Troendle won 6% of the vote. Groh built his platform around transparency, public safety and bridging the gap between Student Senate and other student organizations. A major issue for Groh was ensuring that all residence halls be supplied with fentanyl kits called Narcan. In an interview with the Times-Delphic, he said he was motivated by the loss of his family friend’s son to fentanyl, which inspired him to want to spread awareness about the issue.

I am very honored to be elected First-Year Senator by my peers, and I am very excited to hit the ground running with Student Senate and working to build a better campus for everyone at Drake University,” Groh said. “I look forward to collaborating with the other student organizations here on campus, and I want to use this opportunity to make sure the student voice continues to be heard.”

