The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Deadpool and Wolverine is anything but dead

Divyanshi Srivastava, Staff Writer
Sep 18, 2024
Ryan Reynolds Marvel Deadpan Deadpool finds another home within Wolverine’s X-Men world. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.

“Deadpool and Wolverine” (2024), the sequel to “Deadpool 2” (2018) follows Wade Wilson, or Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), as he recruits a new Logan, also known as the Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from an alternate universe to help him save his own. This film serves as the 34th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and explores the multiverse and the Time Variance Authority first seen in “Loki” (2021).

Screenwriters Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy make no qualms about letting you know that this film is primarily fan service – filled with fairly pointless action scenes between Deadpool and Wolverine (considering they both regenerate), a dozen cameos and Deadpool’s characteristic R-rated humor. 

Normally, I’d say this was a bad thing. What’s the point of having two characters fight each other over and over again if neither can really die? But that’s the beauty of the superhero genre – when done well, even the silliest sequences feel exhilarating and that’s exactly what happens with this film. Ashley Beck’s fight choreography is inventive and playful, working hand-in-hand with a hilarious screenplay and churning out visual gags left and right. The fight scenes achieve a remarkable feat keeping the audience on the edge of the seat with fantastic editing and an absolutely amazing soundtrack, especially for a film that spends a serious chunk of its runtime on action sequences. 

“Deadpool and Wolverine” is the past two entries in the Deadpool franchise on “a certain recreational and illegal drug” with even more violence, more cursing and complete plot craziness that somehow ends up creating the best superhero film I’ve seen from Marvel in a while. While the film still uses the multiverse setup to get Wolverine back in the game, it does so in a hilariously self-aware way with a cameo-filled montage that reminded a rather cynical me of all the things about the multiverse that made it so exciting. 

Director Shawn Levy’s narrative is confident in its writing and pacing, letting the emotional scenes breathe without crazy editing — an unfortunate rarity in the superhero genre. It is ironic that a film from the same production house about a character known for using humor as a defense mechanism really slows down and lets you truly feel the emotion while others (cough MCU phase 4, cough) use humor to undercut the gravity of the situation. 

The film greatly benefits from the addition of a brooding, not very talkative Wolverine and the amusing dynamic that this bestie duo create. This is an artistic film (read in a posh English accent) open to multiple interpretations — is it a buddy comedy about two bros destroying stuff with their cool manly superpowers but also feeling emotions because real bros share sensitive emotional stuff with their bros (how many times can I use bros in a sentence?)? Or is it a passionately intense enemies-to-lovers romance mounted on a crazy budget where they start off wanting to murder each other (very seductively, of course) but end up dropping the idea after getting lost in each other’s beautiful eyes? 

Overall, “Deadpool and Wolverine” is ridiculously entertaining and funny and a surprisingly emotional goodbye to the Fox X-Men series of films that many of us grew up with. Highly recommended to everyone, including the multiverse grinches like yours truly. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Commentary
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris found themselves on the debate stage defending their images to their fanbases. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Trump’s terrible debate in a post-Biden race
"Twisters" may have twisted your perception of Daisy Edgar-Jones' American accent, but the love letter to Oklahoma also serves to forward Glenn Powell's reputation as a continuous heartthrob.
A twisted tale of Glenn Powell twisting twisters
Welcome Weekend ended, but not before this first-year student found satisfaction among the crazy. Photo courtesy of Gunner Onkst.
A Welcome Week recap at week four
Olivia Culpo signing pictures for fans as she advocates for what is right. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia
NFL spouses kick off advocacy campaigns to strengthen communities
Nicholas Cage plays the title role in the new horror film "Longlegs."
“Longlegs” stands on its own
The romance genre is much beloved, but when do the secret fantasies become inappropriate models for romantic entanglements?
Romance isn’t romance when it looks like this
More in Entertainment
THE POPULAR NOVEL THAT TOOK THE WORLD BY STORM was hoping for success on the big screen. Instead, it’s become established among poor domestic violence portrayals and TikTok mockery. Graphic Courtesy of Wikimedia and Sarah Fey
“It Ends With Us” florally starts controversy
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's newest season brings a lackluster spark and boring continuation to the “Clone Wars,” with little chance of saving. Photo Courtesy of KCI Create, DeviantArt
Is ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Worth the Watch?
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dazzle as spice defenders and startle critics with their top notch-performances in “Dune: Part Two.” Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
‘Dune: Part Two,’ a masterpiece of acting, directing and storytelling
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is more a hit than a miss in this iconic franchise. Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
Original idea loses focus Kung Fu Panda’s fourth installment
Not even the famed Dakota Johnson herself could save the boring and derivative Spider-Man wannabe film "Madame Web." Graphic by Meghan Holloran | Photo Editor
“Madame Web” steals time rather than hearts
Cillian Murphy, famed Irish introvert and ball buster, won his first Oscar for best actor for his captivating performance in “Oppenheimer.” Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons
The 2024 Oscars results lacks surprise
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal