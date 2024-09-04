The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

New Criminal Defense Clinic director to focus on post-conviction and clemency

Morgen Neuhauser, Faculty Senate Beat WriterSeptember 4, 2024
Colleen Cullen joins Drake’s Criminal Defense Clinic after serving as a teaching fellow at the University of Denver’s Criminal Defense Clinic. Photo courtesy of Colleen Cullen

As Colleen Cullen started her first semester as director of the Criminal Defense Clinic, she strived to expand how the clinic serves the Des Moines community. Cullen said she admires how the clinic works directly with community members and wants to “keep that spirit of the clinic alive.”  

Through working together, Cullen said that all the various clinics at Drake Law help those in need.

“The clinic allows for a holistic defense approach because we have so many other in-house clinics,” Cullen said. “We’re able to help people in other areas of their life that may or may not be directly related to their criminal case.”

Cullen said she is exploring partnering with the American Civil Liberties Union, NAACP and Legal Aid. She also wants Drake’s Criminal Defense Clinic to do more clemency and other post-conviction work.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are ways that we can help in the mission of providing high-quality client-centered defense, but we are also seeing how we can do that on a systemic level or in other areas that might not just be misdemeanor trial level work,” Cullen said.  

Professor Suzan Pritchett, director of clinical and experiential education, said Cullen’s experience and drive in criminal justice reform coincide with Drake Law’s future. Drake Law’s Dean Roscoe Jones Jr. is committed to criminal justice reform and how Drake Law School will contribute to that discussion in the community and at a national level. 

“Colleen’s expertise as a criminal defense attorney is going to be extremely important and helpful as we consider how Drake Law School is going to be a leader in criminal justice reform efforts more broadly,” Pritchett said.  

Additionally, according to Pritchett, Cullen’s vast experience with clinical teaching methods and her role as a public defender make her an excellent candidate. As a graduate of Georgetown Law, Cullen had the opportunity to work at the largest in-house clinical program in the nation. 

Cullen was inspired by a family friend to go into law. This woman, who became like ‘a second mother’ to Cullen, was also a public defender. 

“Her empathy, thoughts and how she approached life were admirable,” Cullen said. “I’m always trying to find ways to mitigate the harm that can be done by the criminal legal system. I saw the role of a public defender as somebody standing in the courtroom and trying to advocate for somebody when there  are so many forces against them.” 

After law school, Cullen worked at a public defender’s office in Milwaukee in the adult trial division for four years. Following her work as a public defender, Cullen completed a fellowship at the University of Denver, which involved teaching their criminal defense clinic with another professor. There, she said, she learned more about clinical legal education and could supervise students with their cases, which were also misdemeanor and municipal-level offenses.

“A lot of people think that being a clinical professor is just showing students how to practice law when in actuality teaching in a clinic involves a lot more focus and dedication to deliberately thinking about how we guide students through the learning process of becoming an attorney,” Pritchett said. “Professor Cullen has an excellent understanding of what that process looks like, and we were excited for her to bring that expertise to it.” 

Cullen said her teaching philosophy is to be approachable and have students take ownership of their cases. She has an open-door policy, allowing students to come in and chat about their cases in between their weekly meetings.  

“I want them to come to me with issues and questions, but I want them to try to find the solutions on their own, so it’s not like a traditional externship or internship experience,” Cullen said. “The way that I try to help them is just kind of being somebody always available and emphasizing their ability to get to the answers on their own.” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Times-Delphic

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Iowa House Candidates speak at roundtable discussion at xBk Live last week. The event served as a fundraiser to lift up mothers in politics.
State House candidates discuss motherhood in politics
Karen Schaeffer's play, "Head Voices," depicts one woman's journey of self-healing and finding herself again after a dramatic life event. Photo courtesy of Erin Degner
Neighborhood playwright returns to Drake
Erik Maki previously served as a professor in the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Photo courtesy of Erik Maki
Erik Maki named dean of College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
BCMB alumni took a tour of the current facilities, including laboratories, lecture halls and study spaces. Many joked about the improvements. Photo by Lily Wasserman | Features Editor
BCMB 25th anniversary reunites former students, current faculty
The Caitlin Clark effect has led to higher coverage and viewership of women’s basketball. This could include Drake women’s basketball. Photo by Sarah Fey | Staff Photographer
Caitlin Clark spotlights women’s basketball
A mural on the wall of The Garden nightclub in East Village
The show must go on: Rainbow Union drag show to be held at The Garden
More in Humans of Drake
Lainey Arrol and Kate Hagemeier are this year’s Griffterns. Photo courtesy of Erin Bell
New Griffterns paw-sitively excited to join the live mascot program
Francis Marion Drake made most of his money founding railroad networks in Southern Iowa and donated what would be valued as multiple millions of dollars today to Drake University. Photo courtesy of the drake archives
The life of Francis Marion Drake
NAWID MOHABATI fled Afghanistan with the help of the U.S. military when his family was in danger. Today he works full-time at Drake Public Safety while studying computer science and cybersecurity. PHOTO BY Meghan Holloran | photo editor
How Drake responds to international refugee crises
“MILLCREEK ROAD” by adjunct professor Maria Cervantes includes contrasting colors, movement and balance to create rhythm. PHOTO BY Lily Wasserman | features editor
Anderson Gallery displays faculty works with ‘Solving Problems’ theme
CRAIG OWENS taught at Drake before becoming dean of Bright College. PHOTO Courtesy of Drake University
‘Proof of principle’: Q&A with Bright College Dean Craig Owens
DEAN RENAE CHESNUT will be retiring from her position at Drake effective Jan. 31, after which an interim dean will temporarily take her place. Photo courtesy of Drake University.
‘Because of her, our national reputation is strong.’ Dean Renae Chesnut to retire
Donate to The Times-Delphic