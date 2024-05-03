Drake to cut three academic programs

Faculty Senate voted to eliminate the three programs in red and not eliminate the six programs in blue during the April 17 vote. Graphic by Veronica Meiss | Web Editor

Drake’s Board of Trustees unanimously upheld the Faculty Senate’s vote to eliminate the religion major, the East Asian studies minor and the graduate certificate in evidence-based health care. President Marty Martin announced the news on April 29.

The three programs will stick around until at least fall 2024 for incoming students and fall 2025 for current students, according to “Shaping Our Future,” an internal site shared with students.

The 14 students who are currently in the programs will have a teach-out plan, President Marty Martin said in an email to students on April 29. He said this means they will be able to finish their degree on time and without delay.

“If that includes you, your deans’ office and advisor will be in contact to help you with next steps,” Martin said.

The University is working to balance its operating budget by July 2025, Martin said. A decline in enrollment in colleges and universities across the country led to Drake’s current budget deficit, according to “Shaping Our Future.”

A gap remains

Despite the elimination of three programs, Drake still has a budget gap to fill in academic affairs, according to “Shaping Our Future.” The site said Mattison will share more details by the end of the spring semester.

In the April 2 email, Mattison said that $13.3 million in savings “have already or will be” identified across Drake. The target is $14.3 million in permanent cuts over the next two years, leaving a gap of $1 million. Mattison said that if faculty members did not vote to eliminate any programs, other possible options to fill the gap may include a second round of academic program review and permanent salary cuts for all faculty of approximately 4%.

On April 17, Drake’s Faculty Senate voted to eliminate the three programs. The senate voted against eliminating six other programs. On April 30, Mattison confirmed to The Times-Delphic that a second round of program review and the faculty salary cuts are “still on the table.”

Faculty cuts

One faculty position in religion was eliminated, according to “Shaping Our Future.” Religious studies professor Brad Crowell said he worked to move his faculty position to law, politics and society (LPS) at Drake. In a statement to the TD, Crowell said that in LPS, he will be able to teach classes that involve religious studies.

Crowell said he had two goals when he learned religious studies were on the chopping block. He wanted to find a way for religious studies to still be taught at Drake. Drake did decide to still offer a religion minor.

Crowell also wanted to protect his own tenure.

“This was the issue that most of the media seemed uninterested in,” Crowell said. “Drake’s administration was seeking to eliminate the tenure of professors who have devoted decades of their careers to the school and accomplished all of the tasks Drake required for tenure. For those who teach in the Arts and Humanities, tenure provides stable employment to teach and pursue subjects that might not be seen as valuable in the marketplace.”

Four probationary faculty members—faculty who were not yet tenured by the University—were issued letters of non-renewal on April 15, according to “Shaping Our Future.”

Also, faculty and administrators have been working on identifying inefficiencies in administrative and academic programs and reducing dependence on adjuncts, overloads and visiting faculty. Savings are estimated at $1.5 million.