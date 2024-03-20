Relays theme, musical guests and more announced

After being announced, Relays hosts Delaney Borja, Alex Chavez and Abboe Whittemore all say a few words. Photo by Veronica Meiss | Web Editor

Blitz Day was held today, March 19, in Parents Hall and introduced this year’s Relays theme, guests, hosts and more.

The theme for the 2024 Relays is “Reaching for Gold,” which is inspired by this year’s summer Olympics. The musical opener is Aux Cord Wars, a musical group that bases their performance on audience participation. The main Relays artist this year was announced to be Waka Flocka Flame, who is best known for his song “No Hands.” This year’s decisions were not made easily.

“The hardest thing to plan for these events was just things the student body will be excited for,” Relays co-chair Brynn Harnett said. ”We always know someone won’t be excited.”

Students nominated seniors Delaney Borja, Alex Chavez and Abbie Whittmore to be Relays hosts. Throughout the period leading up to Blitz Day, the Student Activities Board released hints about them on their Instagram account.

This year’s organizers knew exactly what they wanted when choosing the hosts.

“We wanted three hosts this year, but we also wanted more diversity because Drake is a more diverse school,” Relays co-chair Addy Bockarie said. “We wanted to [choose hosts] that represent the student body.”

The hints being released on SAB’s Instagram led several Drake students to speculate who hosts and musical guests would be.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who the hosts are and seeing who the artist is,” sophomore Stasia Conerty said before the event. “My friends are all very excited – they all think it’s Waka Flocka. I also think it is too, based off the clues.”

The Student Activities Board also released the timeline of the events for Relays week.

Street Painting: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ; Sunday, April 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Road Races: Sunday, April 21, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Paint Fight: Monday, April 22, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pole Vault at Jordan Creek: Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Screen printing t-shirts with the Relays logo: Tuesday, April 23, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Blue Mile: Tuesday, April 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Foam pit party: Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Relays Carnival: Wednesday, April 24, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dodgeball tournament: Thursday, April 25, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Relays Concert: Friday, April 26, 9 p.m.

“I think we were most excited to announce the dodgeball tournament because it’s something new, and we’re doing it with Drake Rec,” Harnett said. “Students really love the recreational services here at Drake.”

The list of events includes both new and old events. The opening band in particular was new, as it is not typically audience-interactivity bands like Aux Cord Wars.

“Honestly, I think the opener was the biggest surprise,” senior Teresa Tenner said. “It doesn’t seem it’ll be the traditional band – [it seems they will] get the audience involved, which is pretty interesting to see. I’m so excited, I think it’ll be fun.”

For more information on these announcements, pick up the March 27 edition of the Times-Delphic.