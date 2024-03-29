‘Dune: Part Two,’ a masterpiece of acting, directing and storytelling

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet dazzle as spice defenders and startle critics with their top notch-performances in “Dune: Part Two.” Photo Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

In all ways possible, “Dune: Part Two” exceeds other films of its generation, expanding upon the groundwork of its immediate predecessor.

Timothée Chalamet gave a jaw-dropping performance as Paul Atreides, perfectly working through an arc that leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew about the character. Even then, you’ll still find a way to understand him.

Rebecca Ferguson gave an impeccable performance as Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica. Throughout the film, she pushes forth the tales of prophecy and messiahs that act as the gripping control over the Fremen people of Arrakis. Ferguson, as Lady Jessica, is the glue holding Dune’s massively scaled plot together, and she does so beautifully.

Austin Butler gives a uniquely daunting performance as Lord Baron’s son, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, mastering the art of a sociopathic antagonist.

Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Josh Brolin and the rest of the cast miss no beats, allowing you to truly fall into the world that is “Dune.”

Above all, the directing by Denis Villenueve is exquisite. The scale of this film is truly incredible, the likes of which have rarely been seen in Hollywood. Thus, Villenueve’s ability to take such a massive scale and make it not only digestible, but delicious, is a monumental feat.

The cinematography, again aided by Villenueve, is breathtaking, and it only serves to strengthen the stakes of the film by expanding upon that scale.

“Dune: Part Two” is arguably the most beautiful film I’ve ever seen from a visual effects perspective. Truly flawless. And that’s coming from a long-time die-hard fan of “Interstellar,” this is high praise.

The score by Hans Zimmer is beautiful. But did anyone really expect anything less from the man who brought us the scores to some of the greatest sci-fi films of all time?

The most important aspect of any movie, and the aspect that “Part Two” executes so well, is its story. Through every emotional beat and twist in the tale, “Dune” had my full attention. Again and again, it turned in a direction I couldn’t expect, and again and again, it utilized even the most minute details to continue in building its masterful story. While the movie is an adaptation, the script is still incredibly impressive. The ability to transfer all that happened in this book to a non-stop jaw-dropping thrill of a film — a task that was deemed impossible until the release of “Dune: Part One” — is just brilliance. No words are wasted, no second of the screenplay is wasted or misplaced, and I fell in love with nearly every character in this film. All I wanted was more.

“Dune: Part Two,” is a masterpiece. It’s a near-perfection of the art of filmmaking. It reaches heights never before seen in film, and it rivals even my highest ranked sci-fi films.

I’m not sure I’ll ever get over the beauty of the “Dune franchise” — but luckily for me, we’re only on “Part Two.” Safe to say I’ll spend whatever the ticket cost is to see “Part Three” on opening night.