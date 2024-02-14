Type to search

The Little Book held its grand opening last Friday, Feb. 9, in Highland Park. The owners offered refreshments and a chance to see the store and revealed their first art gallery. A crowd of locals filled the small store and chatted with the owners.

The new children’s bookstore not only sells books but also features and sells local creators’ work. This includes stationery, artwork, toys and even books written by local authors. Co-owners and husband and wife Bethany and David Fast want to show what Des Moines creators are capable of.

The Little Book features an assortment of art, sponsored by a new local artist each month. They are booked up through November, beginning with Nic Roth — the artist behind the store’s mural. The mural is located behind the register and features an enchanted forest of plants and creatures.

“Something else that’s really, really important to us is to stick to the community as much as possible for the store’s needs,” Bethany Fast said.

Bethany Fast also said that once the store is open and stabilized, they would like to give back even more. They intend to share their wealth and organize fundraising efforts to further support institutions that share the same values as The Little Book.

“If we are accumulating the wealth, we would like to share it,” she said.

Inclusivity and establishing meaningful connections within the community was a top priority in determining the store’s values, according to Bethany Fast. The Little Book welcomes people and families of all kinds and is especially geared towards a younger audience.

With certain restrictions in place due to book bans in the state of Iowa, the Fasts put an emphasis on access to books. Bethany Fast also said they are in the early stages of collaborating with schools in the area to work towards this access.

“We’re big believers that children deserve knowledge, truth and access to books,” Bethany Fast said.

The couple wanted to create a place where children and their caretakers feel completely comfortable, tolerated and respected. They have been wanting to open a business together for a long time and are proud now that they have accomplished that goal. They take pride in all of the unique qualities of their store.

“I am extremely proud of my wife and everything she’s done to make this come to life…[and] I’m excited about bringing it to the neighborhood,” David Fast said.

Opening night filled The Little Book with people — looking around, shopping and talking. One customer shared their delight in the new store.

“The value of access to children’s literature is something that I really love,” said Eden, an attendee of the opening. “I feel great about it being here.”

The store will remain open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.