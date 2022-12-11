Updated on Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

One person has died and another is injured after a shooting near the Drake neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

According to WHO13, 911 calls were made just before 6 p.m. reporting that two people had been shot near the intersection of 23rd Street and University Avenue.

DMPD officers responded and found a male with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in front of Rico’s, according to Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek. The second victim, a female, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

“Nothing to indicate (an) ongoing threat in the neighborhood,” Parizek said.

According to a DMPD news release issued at 9:48 p.m. Saturday, lifesaving efforts were initiated for the injured male at the scene and he was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

“Witnesses are being interviewed, evidence examined and investigative leads followed,” Parizek said in the news release. “The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene, which extends from within the business to the exterior sidewalk, for evidence.”

University Avenue remains closed from 23rd-24th Street while the investigation is ongoing.

It is not yet clear what caused the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time, according to Parizek.

This is the city of Des Moines’ 17th homicide of 2022.