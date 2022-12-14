Des Moines Police have identified the man who was shot and killed near the Drake neighborhood Saturday night.

Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, of Des Moines, died Saturday at a local hospital after being shot outside Rico’s near 23rd Street and University Avenue earlier that day.

After receiving 911 calls shortly before 6 p.m. reporting a shooting, DMPD officers responded and found Hutchins with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk in front of Rico’s, according to Des Moines Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The second victim, a 29-year-old female, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital.

“Nothing to indicate (an) ongoing threat in the neighborhood,” Parizek said.

KCCI reported that two guns were taken by police at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

“Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to interview witnesses, examine evidence and follow investigative leads, including claims that this incident is an act of self-defense,” Parizek said in a news release Sunday.

University Avenue was closed from 23rd-24th Streets on Saturday after the shooting but has since reopened.

Hutchins’ death is the city of Des Moines’ 17th homicide of 2022.