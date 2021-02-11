Welcome back to Campus, fellow Bulldogs! I know I missed walking (or slipping and falling on my arse) on painted street to FAC at 8 am (or PM, either way it was dark and cold.) Over the new year, I made some promises to myself for second semester that I would really love to keep, as I’m sure most students do, so I put together a list of advice to keep up on your goals and to hold ourselves accountable. Basically, I did the googling so YOU didn’t have to. The following is “Liv’s declassified second semester new year accountability survival guide” (here’s hoping the network approves of the name)

Write-Almost anywhere on the internet says that one of the biggest steps to crushing your goals is not only to write them down, but to write specific goals down. Instead of just sitting in Hubble and deciding you’re going to lose weight and go to the Bell Center every other day, write down “I am going to go to the Bell Center every day” and “I will lose 10 pounds by midterms.” By writing down your goals with a specific intention, you are 42 percent more likely to accomplish them (Ink.com) Reward your accomplishments- Entrepreneur says to create micro goals and award them when they are completed. For instance, I was going to sit on Tik Tok or my phone and look at more ways I can give Drake my money at the bookstore (there is ALWAYS a sale, it’s too easy!) but I also wanted to write this story, so once I am done writing this and I send it to the TD team, I will be buying myself yet another Drake sweatshirt. My goal of getting this piece done will be met, and my wallet will be empty, but I will have rewarded myself for getting this task done, so I will be encouraged to do it again. Keeping yourself motivated is one of the hardest things about crushing your goals, so small rewards will keep you going. Believing in yourself- I, for one, will be struggling with this one. Forbes Magazine quotes Henry Ford’s famous line, “Weather you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” For those of you reading who are like me, ya need to believe you can do it. Be it Catbugs little voice in your head screaming “EVERYTHING IS OKAY” or the vine of the guy saying “Love yourself, accept yourself” or even pizza rat keeping you going, you need to believe in yourself to make your goals achievable. Your mind is a powerful thing, thinking with a positive mindset and believing that you, yourself have the power to make whatever goal you set for yourself achievable. It just takes you knowing that you can do it. I know, as a reader I would be saying “Easier said than done, Olivia” but guess what? That right there is the very mindset we need to change. Believe you have the power to get your goals done, and you will. Don’t let yourself give up-everywhere from Thrive Global to Wiki How straight up advise to not to let yourself give up. If you want to be able to skateboard the Bulldog Mile by the time the time your parents come to help you pack up, start working as soon as the snow melts, or even try other exercises that work your lungs and legs to get JACKED. If you have issues with letting yourself give up, then ask a friend to check in from now and then (my friend is my mom- but I didn’t ask for to be my friend- just because she’s a good mom) to see how you’re doing with your goals.

I hope you enjoyed this episode of “Liv’s declassified second semester new year accountability survival guide” (now accepting applications for sponsors and advertisers). I wish each and every Bulldog prosperity in reaching their goals this semester. Before we know it, it’ll be time for us to pack up for summer. Please remember to take time between classes and goal crushing to take care of yourself. You are just as important as your goals. Now, make sure you crush them and this second semester.