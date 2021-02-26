Drake University Class of 2020 graduate Giada Morresi chose to attend Drake to pursue the multiple political opportunities offered on campus and in the Des Moines area.

Morres, who majored in both Strategic Political Communication and International Relations, grew up in Des Plaines, Illinois and was ready for a change when she moved to Iowa in search of a lively and diverse political culture.

“Drake attracts candidates and news groups each election cycle and there’s many ways to get involved,” Morresi said.

During her time at Drake, Morresi held seven different internships, including a Mobility & Marketing Intern for DART, an Administrative Intern for the Drake University Office of the President and a Visitor Experience Intern for the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

“I found these internships online through different websites and resources,” Morresi said. “I didn’t receive any sort of training or guidance from my college (Arts & Sciences), so I had to seek out these opportunities for myself.”

Morresi served on both the Student Senate and the Student Activities Board.

“My favorite memory was the work I did on the Student Activities Board and the Student Senate,” Morresi said. “I was involved in numerous projects and events and was able to see many initiatives through to completion.”

These experiences helped Morresi develop the leadership skills necessary to take charge and get things done.

“Advocate for change in effective and constructive ways,” Morresi said. “It’s easy to complain and become frustrated. It’s harder to do something about it. Channel your energy into making a difference.”

Thanks to all the hard work Morresi put in during her time at Drake, she landed a job as the Marketing and Communications Coordinator position at DART.

“This position is a combination of my interests: Des Moines, urban planning, equity-focused work, marketing and events,” Morresi said.

In her free time, Morresi also works for a local non-profit organization where she handles marketing.