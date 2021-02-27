After competing against both Kansas State and Wichita State, Drake women’s tennis got to work preparing for this past weekend’s home game against Colorado State University.

Coming into this match, Drake had a record of 1-3 while Colorado states was 1-0. Maria Tatarnikova and Liza Petushkova played 1st doubles and won their set 6-2. Darinka Stepan and Ines Stephani won their doubles set 6-2 at third doubles.

“Being able to clinch my first doubles point with Darinka was really fun,” Stephani said. “I’m glad we could get the job done and get the point for the team.”

Unfortunately, Kelsey Nevile and Megan Webb lost their doubles set 6-2. After being up 1-0, the Bulldogs captured another point by Senior Liza Petushkova at 1st singles. Petushkova won her match 6-2, 6-3.

“I thought this was a great team match for everyone, the energy was great, and everyone was competing really hard,” Petushkova said.

Freshman Ines Stephani won her match 6-2, 6-4 at singles four.

“I love being able to compete at home,” Stephani said. “It’s a great feeling to get a win here. I think the team did a great job this weekend, I’m looking forward to many more duels against other schools.”

Senior Maria Tatarnikova clinched the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at number three singles.

“I think everyone played great this match,” Tatarnikova said. “I was super happy with being able to clinch my first match of the season. I can’t wait for more opportunities throughout the rest of our season.”

Junior Kelsey Neveil won her match 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 at five singles.

“It was really fun to get out and compete once again and be back at home for this match,” Neviel said. “Another perk was being able to have the men’s tennis team there supporting us in person! I think the support and energy that they brought really helped the team get another win this weekend.”

Junior Daria Walczak got the job done at two singles with a tough three setter 3-6, 6-3, 10-3.

“I really enjoyed being able to get back on the court and compete again,” Walczak said. “It was a great feeling that we were able to win 7-0 at home.”

This was the first Women’s Tennis match to allow spectators–specifically, the men’s tennis team–since the pandemic began. Now 2-3, women’s tennis has two more home matches next weekend. Their first match is Friday, Feb. 26 against Omaha and Sunday, Feb. 28 against Grand Canyon.

For match line up and score updates, follow @drakewtennis on instagram.