“Relaxing” Movies to Get Your Mind off Quarantine

By this point in time we’re all probably starting to feel the strain of social distancing and being constantly reminded of COVID-19. So with that in mind, I have assembled a list of movies you can watch as part of a “get your mind off of things marathon.” These movies are guaranteed to brighten the mood…totally.
- The Shining
- Outbreak
- Oldboy (2003)
- Contagion
- Rear Window
- 28 Days Later
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- The Stand
- 12 Monkeys
- Any George A. Romero movie about zombies
- Groundhogs Day
- The Crazies (2010)
- I am Legend (with the original ending)
- Alive
- The Andromeda Strain
- Lord of the Flies
- Krampus
- Le Scaphandre et le Papillon (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly)
- The Collector
- 127 Hours
- Shivers
- Frozen (not the Disney one)
- 1408
- Misery
- REC
- Quarantine
- High Life
- It’s a Disaster
- Cube
- Phone Booth
- Cujo
- Cast Away
- Virus
- The Thing
- Room
- The Diary of Anne Frank
- Dark Star
- Rabid (2019)
- Flowers in the attic
- The Lighthouse
As you can tell, this list is actually pretty dark. Are they amazing movies? Yes. Should you watch them if you’re feeling down? Probably not.