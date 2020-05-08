“Relaxing” Movies to Get Your Mind off Quarantine

By this point in time we’re all probably starting to feel the strain of social distancing and being constantly reminded of COVID-19. So with that in mind, I have assembled a list of movies you can watch as part of a “get your mind off of things marathon.” These movies are guaranteed to brighten the mood…totally.

The Shining Outbreak Oldboy (2003) Contagion Rear Window 28 Days Later 2001: A Space Odyssey The Stand 12 Monkeys Any George A. Romero movie about zombies Groundhogs Day The Crazies (2010) I am Legend (with the original ending) Alive The Andromeda Strain Lord of the Flies Krampus Le Scaphandre et le Papillon (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly) The Collector 127 Hours Shivers Frozen (not the Disney one) 1408 Misery REC Quarantine High Life It’s a Disaster Cube Phone Booth Cujo Cast Away Virus The Thing Room The Diary of Anne Frank Dark Star Rabid (2019) Flowers in the attic The Lighthouse

As you can tell, this list is actually pretty dark. Are they amazing movies? Yes. Should you watch them if you’re feeling down? Probably not.