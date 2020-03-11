In-person Classes Cancelled for Remainder of Spring Semester

by MAX BROWN

In light of the accelerated spread of COVID-19 across the country, Drake has elected not to resume in-person classes, changing from the previous plan to take a two-week hiatus in in-person classes from March 23rd-April 5th.

President Marty Martin disclosed the news that Drake would be continuing remote delivery of classes throughout the remainder of the semester via email on Wednesday. He also announced that commencement in May would be postponed, and that alternative plans were still being made.

The school is offering partial room and board refunds for students residing on campus via direct deposit. The full details of this plan will arrive by Monday April 13th. Martin says a plan for students to remove the rest of their belongings from the dorms will be announced shortly as well.

In light of the changed classroom circumstances, Provost Sue Mattison announced that students can elect to take classes on a credit/no-credit basis. Under this system, classes wound not count toward a student’s GPA – students would instead receive course credit for a grade of C- or better or no credit for that course. Students can take any combination of their classes on a no credit/credit basis, but they must decide by April 10th.

This closure comes in light of many state governors ordering their citizens to “shelter in place,” closing dine-in restaurants and nonessential businesses. Citizens are asked to only leave their homes for essential errands and work and to maintain social distancing guidelines when in public. Updates on Drake’s operations regarding coronavirus/COVID-19 can be found at https://www.drake.edu/coronavirus/