Scary movies you should watch this Halloween

by CAMERON BOLTON

Have some free time in-between classes? Why not binge-watch some scary movies to get you into the Halloween spirit? Here’s a variety of films that I thought were well regarded enough that they might appeal to non-horror movie people and/or would be fun to watch in a group setting.

Halloween (1978)—This is the horror movie I most respect, because it was made on a budget of next to nothing and still managed to be great.

Frankenstein (1931)—The original classic that gave us the go-to example of what the monster looks like.

Night of the Living Dead (1968)—This is the zombie movie that influenced all other zombie movies that came after it.

Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn (1987)—The reason I recommend this over the original is because, besides not having to watch the original to watch this one, I think this is the best horror-comedy I’ve ever seen. Having an equal number of screams and laughs.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)—One of the best movies from my favorite horror movie director, Wes Craven.

It Follows (2014)—A horror movie that will make you take up abstinence as soon as you watch it.

The Shining (1980)—As a Stephen King fan I don’t think I’m supposed to like this movie, but while it may be a terrible adaptation, it’s still a great movie.

American Werewolf in London (1981)—Though if you want a true horror story from John Landis, read about what happened during The Twilight Zone movie.

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)—Another Universal classic featuring one of the coolest old school monster costumes ever.

Candyman (1992)—A scary movie set in one of the greatest cities in the world.

The Fly (1986)—Though if you have a queasy stomach, then the original 1958 film starring Vincent Price is going to be more your speed.

Get Out (2017)—You’ve probably already seen this one, but that doesn’t mean you can’t re-watch it.

Child’s Play (1988)—The best film about a killer doll that got possessed by a guy who sounds like he belongs in an insane asylum.

Alien (1979)—Ridley Scott’s other sci-fi classic that’s sure to be fun to watch over the holidays.

The Blob (1988)—A movie that makes a giant ball of goo scary.

The VVitch (2015)—For those who want some high art with their horror.

Carrie (1976)—The one that started it all. Stephen King’s first published novel and his first novel to be adapted to film.

Leprechaun (1993)—Unlike almost all the others, this one isn’t what you’d typically call a “good” movie, but I’m still recommending it because when else are you going to see a man get killed by a pogo stick. That’s something that you need to see to believe.

The Terminator (1984)—though known for being an action series, the original has far more qualities of a slasher movie.

Psycho (1960)—The Alfred Hitchcock film with one of the most famous scenes in movie history.

The Omen (1976)—You think you have a problem child?

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)—A film that gives you four scary movies for the price of one.

Feast (2005)—A movie that keeps you guessing, as the characters who you think are going to survive die horrible while those who you think are going to die horrible also die horrible. The movie’s actually funnier than that description makes it sound.

Piranha 3D (2010)—A movie whose biggest strength is that it knows not to take itself seriously.

Poltergeist (1982)—What Spielberg described as the suburban nightmare to E.T.’s suburban dream.

The Thing (1982)—Another well done John Carpenter film with an awesome score. Like #11, this is not a film you should watch with a weak stomach.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)—Though you can stop watching after that one scene with Samuel L. Jackson

Horror of Dracula (1958)—The Universal version is probably more iconic, but I thought you deserved a Hammer movie in there somewhere.

Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil (2010)—A horror-comedy that’s all about the value of communication.

The Exorcist (1973)—The first horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)—It’s about five college students who go to a cabin in the woods and that’s all I can say without giving something away.

Dawn of the Dead (1978)—my personal favorite of Romero’s zombie movies.

The Frighteners (1996)—It’s like Ghostbusters, but as a horror movie.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)—This one might be a bit uncomfortable to watch in hindsight, but I think it’s still worth it.

Ginger Snaps (2000)—Puberty can be a real bitch. Am I allowed to say that?

Misery (1990)—Kathy Bates won an Oscar, need I go on?

28 Days Later (2002)—Eat your heart out Rick Grimes. Jim managed to sleep through the early parts of the zombie apocalypse first.

The Final Girls (2015)—Both heartfelt and funny.

Predator (1987)—The cheesy ‘80s action and horror mashup you never knew you wanted.

El espinazo del diablo (The Devil’s Backbone) (2001)—An early film from director Guillermo del Toro.

The Prophecy (1995)—where the main angel has a fever, and the only prescription is more cowbell.

Scream (1996)—If #5 isn’t Craven’s magnum opus, then this one is.

American Mary (2012)—Brought to you by Canada.

The Lost Boys (1987)—Gotta love the ‘80s.

Se7en (1995)—Silence of the Lambs is too good to be considered a horror movie? Instead it’s a psychological thriller or some nonsense. At least give the genre this one.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)—Screw it. It’s about a guy who eats people. That sounds like a horror movie to me.

Låt den rätte komma in (Let the Right One In) (2008)—This is also one of the few instances where the American remake, Let Me In (2012), is also worth watching.

Freaks of Nature (2016)—Everyone else seems to have hated this movie, but I liked it.

The Crazies (2010)—One of the few instances where the remake is better than the original.

Creepshow (1982)—You don’t even have to watch the whole movie, just the second segment. Trust me, it’s worth it.