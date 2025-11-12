The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Elephants are too big not to talk about them

Veronica Meiss, Multimedia Manager
Nov 12, 2025

If it exists, it should be talked about.

Those words have been a consistent theme in my 20 years of living — I’ve never understood why certain topics and people are better left undiscussed. 

Periods, sex, mental health, politics, salary disparities… Why are these all topics we have to be careful about? I’ve never understood when or where it’s “okay” to talk about these parts of society.. I’ve been reprimanded more times than I can count by those around me for just talking about things that exist.

I shouldn’t talk about periods in front of men because it makes them uncomfortable. I shouldn’t talk about politics because others have a different opinion than me. I shouldn’t talk about salary disparities because it’s “unfair” to my managers.

Each elephant in the room I have encountered has made less and less sense to me as I’ve gotten older.

Why is it wrong to ask about it? Why should I have to protect someone else’s feelings if they’re hurting another’s? It seems as if going against the status quo is, itself, taboo.

If it exists, it should be talked about. If someone is disrespecting another, it should also be talked about. 

Why are we so obsessed with protecting another’s pride if they themselves are making someone else uncomfortable? Why should I hesitate before asking someone not to say a slur, just for the sake of keeping the peace? Why is the status quo driven to protect bigots?

In the past decade, I have been called confrontational and sensitive more times than I can count. Each time, my protest against the hateful rhetoric is never seen as big – just small and easy to brush aside. My objections reduce me to a man-hating chick, a controversial person: a bitch. 

And you know what my crimes were, to provoke such name-calling? Telling someone not to say a slur. Telling someone they’re being disrespectful. Asking to be respected, to be seen.

I have been called bitch so many times, it almost feels branding. It seems I bleed, excrete and emanate bitchiness like I breathe. It’s been repeated so many times in relation to my name that it’s begun to feel like a medal. 

Am I a bitch for asking people not to say a slur? Am I a bitch for demanding respect from those who see me as less than? Am I a bitch for not wanting to be around people who have no respect for my gender, my queer-ness, my brain?

Is a woman only worth keeping around if she stays subservient to the status quo that keeps her down?

If that is my title for talking about the taboo and going against the status quo, then it’s my reward. If society wants to paint me as a controversial, confrontational and sensitive bitch, then so be it.

At least I’m not an asshole. Those exist, and they definitely should be talked about.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Commentary
Letter to the Editor: Dogtown After Hours
This writer believes Iowa has been oversaturated with breweries, and has concerns about how the resulting turn away from individuality will affect the future of the brewing industry.
Have we finally reached the brewing point?
This writer visited First Friday at Mainframe Studios, where she saw “awe-inspiring” artwork, purchased a piece and even made her own shrinky dink. If students are looking for free entertainment close to campus, this writer says First Friday is the place to be.
First Friday first place in my heart
From paintings to plays and everything in between, Des Moines’ art scene is alive. This writer says that it’s more within reach than students may think.
The Des Moines art scene is more accessible than you think
The School of Education at Drake gives its students opportunities to get into the classroom before they student teach through practicum assignments, which many look back on fondly. However, this writer says her experience was overtaken by her job as the phone police which was a result of the new phone ban across the state.
We’re studying to be teachers, not the phone police
Just down University Avenue hides a small Ethiopian restaurant and this writer says the delicious food and low prices make stopping by a must.
Gursha Ethiopian Grill provides a one-of-a-kind experience
About the Contributor
Veronica Meiss
Veronica Meiss, Multimedia Manager
Veronica Meiss is the Multimedia Manager for The Times-Delphic and is majoring in multimedia journalism and politics. Outside the newsroom, Meiss reads historical fiction, poetry and the latest Junji Ito. Meiss can also be spotted at the gym in the wee hours of the night.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$60
$500
Contributed
Our Goal