A Day Of Change: Move-in day begins new chapter

After graduating high school, I was antsy to move into college and get acquainted with where I would be progressing for the next years of my adult and professional life. As the days from moving in dwindled into single digits, that flight to Drake seemed daunting; was I really leaving the memories and experiences I had at home in El Paso, Texas, to somewhere I had only seen online?

Leaving a small town next to the U.S.-Mexico border with no agriculture to a big capital city with greenery everywhere I looked was truly something I couldn’t fathom. I still remember turning right from 30th Street onto Forest Avenue and seeing the bright blue and gray overwhelm the entrances of the residence halls, smiles and music filling the air.

As soon as I took my first steps onto campus, I was greeted by many individuals who wanted to make my move-in experience fast, easy and stress-free. I was actually overwhelmed with all the help I received from the staff, which was a good thing. I was expecting to somehow haul my refrigerator, storage containers and other items into the halls, embarrassing myself while the resident assistants would see, but that was thankfully not the case. When I finally reached the third floor of Crawford Hall with two IKEA bags full of clothes, I saw all my stuff outside of my room waiting to be brought in. I was shocked that the staff worked so quickly on their feet.

As I got my key from the RAs, I was honestly scared to open the door into my dorm room. Was I ready to actually commit to Drake? Was I ready to start my new life in a new state, away from everyone I know? I pushed past those thoughts, unlocked the door and saw the blank room, equal on both sides, with the blinds closed. It was fun to place decor where I wanted and move furniture around; it felt like I lived in an actual apartment. After hours, my dorm was complete, and I loved every detail that I put into it — although I’ve been told my decor is very hectic and has clashing objects all over the place.

I like to collect anything I find interesting. For example, on my bulletin board hanging underneath the bed sit cutouts of Cane, the dog mascot of Raising Cane’s, and multiple boutonnieres I’ve worn to quinceañeras. I wanted to include these in my room because all that I’ve collected has a story in my heart, and when I look at them, it reminds me of my home and friends.

Though I was drained from the five-hour flight to Des Moines, I still had to venture off to stores like Walmart to buy miscellaneous items that I forgot to pack, and only realized I needed when I was unpacking. My family and I spent two hours just shopping for small items, my feet throbbing and just craving rest in my lofted bed. After we left, we drove to downtown Des Moines and tried a restaurant called Zombie Burger, where I had the best burger I’ve ever had, and will be DoorDashing anytime I get the chance to. My last stop was the bridge running Downtown on Seventh Street, with a beautiful view of the orange sunset and the waves in the river clashing together to end the night, where my parents and I took our last picture together until we meet again.

As we drove back to Drake, I started to cry, knowing this was my last time seeing my parents in person, as they were flying back to Texas the next day. As the rental car made its final stop with me in the car at the small parking lot next to Crawford, we said our last goodbyes and hugged for what felt like an eternity. I still couldn’t believe I, from that moment on, was all alone and making my own decisions. That walk back up to my dorm was silent; I tried not to cry for anyone roaming the halls to see. I spent that night watching “Family Guy” and eating Buldak Ramen to ease me, two of my favorite things ever to exist.

I know every scholar who came from out of state was scared of that moment, facing your parents one final time, sniffling and crying, attempting to make words come out of your already quivering mouth, knowing you’ll only be able to see them on a small screen until you return for break. Though it hurt, I think being at Drake alone and finding myself is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Within the first three weeks, I’ve met so many people whom I get to call my friends, and so many professors that I hope to stay connected with for the rest of my time here. I’m slowly finding my way through this campus, and I still can’t believe that I am a part of such an amazing school. I know my time here will only improve, as I begin my journey to become the best Bulldog I can become before walking the stage at graduation.