The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

The Selzer situation threatens the future of journalism

Adam Acs, Staff WriterApr 21, 2025
After J. Ann selzer’s Presidential poll predicted that Kamala Harris would win Iowa, Donald Trump sued the Des Moines Register. This writer believes the case will impact the future of journalism protections. Photo Courtesy of the Des Moines Register.

Journalism in America is under attack, and it’s happening right here in Iowa. You may think that here in the Midwest, the Trump administration’s ability to create baseless lawsuits doesn’t affect you, but the dangers of Trump’s lawsuit against Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer prove that nothing could be further from the truth.    

In November 2024, a few days before the presidential election, Selzer published her Iowa presidential pre-election poll, which predicted that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris would beat out Republican candidate Donald Trump by three percentage points in the state. However, as most other polls at the time predicted, when the election came through, Trump won the Iowa polls by 13 percentage points.

As a result, the Center for American Rights, a conservative nonprofit, filed a class-action lawsuit under the Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act in Polk County District Court on behalf of Dennis Donnelly, a Des Moines Register subscriber from West Des Moines.

“The Register utterly failed to live up to those promises with its decision to publish its signature Iowa Poll in the days leading up to the 2024 presidential election,” reads the lawsuit. “It promised subscribers like Dennis Donnelly that it would provide trustworthy news, and instead it delivered the dictionary definition of fake news. In doing so, it defrauded Dennis and every other subscriber who paid good money to receive accurate, trustworthy information from the state’s ‘premier source of information.’”

These claims are baseless in their description of trustworthy news and defrauding subscribers. A poll is merely a snapshot in time and a prediction based on interviews and surveys. It is not a guarantee of the future but an empirical observation and hypothesis. To sue a pollster for fraud is like suing a weather reporter for saying it would be sunny in a week when instead it was rainy.

Despite this being an obviously ludicrous claim, the purpose of this lawsuit isn’t to demolish the reputation of these companies and individuals, but rather to expend their resources, sending a clear message to those who report news that’s against Trump to watch out. Journalists are forced to tread lightly since any negative news about Trump might land them in a world of hurt.

“There’s an acronym that describes lawsuits like that which the Trump supporters filed, and they’re called SLAPP,” Randy Evans, a former editor for the Register and the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, told me in an interview. “[These are] strategic lawsuits against public participation, and the purpose is very clear. It’s to intimidate, coerce and to punish those who speak or say things, write things or produce newspaper polls that go against the interests of one group.”

With SLAPP lawsuits and political intimidation actively attacking journalism now more than ever before, the best thing citizens can do is be vigilant and expansive in their news consumption, ensuring that they make informed decisions about the future of their country.

“This is the time for the American people to stand up and support the media,” said Dave Busiek, a former news director for KCCI TV and current member of the Iowa Writers Association. “Or else, there’s going to come a day when the American people are going to really want journalists to tell them what’s going on, and there are going to be darn few of them left.”

Trump’s administration is weakening Americans’ ability to express their First Amendment rights by creating baseless lawsuits that are only designed to waste the time and money of the news organizations he doesn’t directly control. Be smart in your news consumption and fight for the freedom of journalists to write and report the truth.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in 2025 Relays Edition
Lara Smits is among the star-studded Bulldog lineup that will be representing Drake against some of the nation’s top competitors. Photo courtesy of Drake Track and Field.
The lineup: Relays stars to watch out for
33 faculty members responded to The Times-Delphic’s annual survey. Respondents expressed concerns about program cuts, retirement benefits and communication from administration.
Faculty morale is low, survey reveals
Peggy’s Tavern has long been a gathering place for Drake students looking to find community.
‘The best times of our lives’: the history of bar culture at Drake
The practice of Witchcraft has seen a hefty chunk of history and still exists in many nuanced ways on Drake University’s campus today.
Unveiling the mystic: Witchcraft at Drake
International student Amelia Burnell worries that increased barriers to studying in the U.S., including a $50 application fee Drake introduced, could disproportionately affect low-income students.
International students face new hurdles
Varsity Cinema across the street from Drake offers a degree of escapism and freedom for any stressed college student. It also happens to be this writer’s longest-lasting relationship to date.
Varsity and me: How a movie theater became my haven
More in Commentary
As a result of AI, we barely need to use any brainpower to draft an email. However, this writer says that our AI use, which we often use for more than just an email, is damaging the planet.
The earth is sick and AI is not medicine
This writer believes that when you open yourself to adventure in your city, you can discover all sorts of hidden secrets, from hiking trails to alpaca farms.
Iowa’s not a bore, there’s plenty in store
As the National Tour of "Hadestown" makes its way to the Des Moines Civics Center this weekend, this writer shares the importance of the show's message during our current political state. Photo courtesy of Wee Long.
Why the message of ‘Hadestown’ is more important than ever
Though the college experience oftentimes includes the experience of living on one’s own for the first time, this writer reflects on the importance of family connection during this intricate and complicated period for university students.
Reflecting on life away from parents and navigating independence
All college athletes question if being an athlete at the next level is something they want and if it is worth it to them. Considering which school and programs fit them the best, along with price, work load and other factors, can take days to months.
To become an athlete or to not: perks of becoming a collegiate athlete
The NCAA Transfer Portal gives athletes multiple chances of playing for their dream schools, but issues around loyalty and name, image and likeness deals have led to confused and angry fans.
The athletic transfer portal: How far will athletes go for money and fame?
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$700
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal