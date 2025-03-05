The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
The Student News Site of Drake University

The Times-Delphic
Categories:

Taking a moment: a beneficial bill

Morgen Neuhauser, Faculty Senate Beat Writer
Mar 5, 2025
Lily Wasserman
House Study Bill 32 would require each school day to begin with a moment of silence that students can use for reflection, prayer or more. This writer argues we should all take more moments in silence.

As my Advanced Reporting classmates were rattling off bills from the Iowa Legislature, one stood out to me, or I should say the other student’s reactions to it stood out to me. When someone mentioned House Study Bill 32, people thought a school starting each day with a moment of silence was strange. House Study Bill 32 would require all schools to display the national and state motto. Schools would also have to “start each day of classroom instruction with silent time.” The student presenting the bill chose to focus on just this moment of silence when sharing the bill with the class. Other students just didn’t understand the purpose and thought it was odd. I couldn’t help but note this reaction. 

I started every morning in Illinois public high school with a minute of silence, as it was my school’s policy. I can’t make a moment of silence seem anything but normal. It was funny that people were this weirded out by the bill and my school’s policy. What is so scary about sitting silently for a minute? It is simply a time to reflect and/or prepare for the day ahead. 

I remember silence filling my first-period chemistry classroom sophomore year right after they announced our minute of silence and right before the pledge of allegiance. To this day, it is still the only time I have seen a room filled with 20-something 15-year-olds totally tranquil. It’s a powerful feeling to sit in silence with a group of people you have grown up with, all just lost in their thoughts. 

The novelty wore off, but I still enjoyed the moment of silence each day. I got into a routine of remembering those I loved and praying for them. It was a time to strengthen my relationship with my loved ones and acknowledge their positive impact on my life. Sure, it was only in my head, but it helped me to be grateful for everything I was blessed with. 

After learning about this bill, I also realized that since high school, I have not prioritized sitting in quiet and reflecting. I wear my headphones 24/7. Every homework assignment I do, I do it wearing headphones. For every walk, I take it with headphones in and loud music blasting. 

It’s not just me, though. This is normal these days. I wonder if this bill is so shocking because the idea of sitting in silence is so shocking to people. These days, we are constantly entertained and scared of being left alone with our thoughts. 

However, our thoughts can be our best friends if we let them be. I love getting lost in a daydream. The characters from books come alive as I craft a story for them. The things your brain can come up with are amazing. As Dumbledore said in Harry Potter, “Of course, it is happening inside your head, Harry, but why on earth should that mean that it is not real?’” I will spend my entire life with myself, so I might as well enjoy my time by cracking jokes and entertaining myself with made-up stories. It may sound crazy, but I like to say creative. 

Sitting/walking in silence is also a great way to process things. By acknowledging my anxieties, I give them less power. I can fight them off with logic. I find that it is best to do this in my head and be silent because if I try to talk them out with a supportive friend, I tend to spiral and get hung up on them, unable to stop talking or thinking about the issue. But silently reflecting on the problem tends to reduce my time agonizing over it. Our thoughts are powerful, so I like to ensure that I am controlling my thoughts and not letting them control me by sitting in them for a while. 

I’ve noticed that constantly filling my head with music is also contrary to what is good for me. For example, the walks I don’t have my headphones on are peaceful. I get to hear the birds and soak in the nature that is all around me. To protect my peace, I need to prioritize the peaceful. 

Meditating is another way to have a moment of silence. While meditation isn’t about reflection, you get to slow down, take a deep breath and be present in your body. It is a great way to find relaxation in our busy world. 

Taking a moment and reflecting in silence is a learned skill though. In the modern age of technology, we have to really practice being comfortable in our own mind. This skill is so important, so I ask, shouldn’t we allow students to practice mindfulness every day? Isn’t that essentially what HSB 31 is doing?

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$525
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Drake University. Your contribution will allow us to maintain the website and keep our publication going.

More to Discover
More in Commentary
Portugal has signs to accommodate English speakers, like this one. This writer says that instead, Americans should learn other languages.
Americans should learn to love learning languages
Libraries provide communities with resources ranging from computer access to education and, of course, shelves and shelves of books.
Your library needs you! Save community, support your local library
Drake and other sports teams are known for having festive songs during or after games that can add to the fan experience. Some songs are specific to teams and others have been adopted over the course of time. Photo courtesy of Marian viva
Team spirit: sports chants and songs from around the nation
This writer's wardrobe has expanded substantially since she graduated from a private uniform-requiring high school and moving to campus.
Fashion freedom on campus
“Captain America: Brave New World," follows Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. This is his first film as the sole protagonist, which this writer thinks is an important step for the Marvel Universe.
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ important step for Marvel
President Trump's 2025 Inauguration featured a host of millionaire and billionaire. This writer believes their motives are far from altruistic. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia.
Money Money Money: It’s a rich man’s inauguration
About the Contributor
Morgen Neuhauser
Morgen Neuhauser, Faculty Senate Beat Writer
Faculty Senate Beat Writer Morgen Neuhauser (she/her) is a senior studying public relations and multimedia journalism. She is also a member of Delta Gamma, an intern for NAMI, a Drake Mag writer and an avid reader.
Donate to The Times-Delphic
$525
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal