Fashion freedom on campus

There are many things students look forward to once they go off to college. Some are excited to get away from home, while others are excited for a new adventure. Something that everyone embraces is their newfound freedom of fashion.

Once you get to college, you can wear what you want, and it is an opportunity to find your style. I went to a private school where uniforms were mandatory, so I was so excited to get to wear whatever I want everyday. My mom and I spent a day going online shopping so I would have clothes for the new year, and by the time it was move-in day, I couldn’t wait to start dressing like myself again.

I was so used to uniform skirts and polos that getting to pick what I wore was a bit overwhelming. For the first semester I stuck with sweatpants and hoodies because I didn’t really know how to dress. I was used to being told what to wear either by my school or by my parents. It wasn’t until the end of last semester that I realized I wanted more from my clothing.

I started wearing what I wanted and what I felt good in instead of what was easiest that day. I started wearing skirts that I had bought last summer and pieces I got for Christmas. I realized that, despite not really getting a choice in the past, I have a say now. I feel like there are a lot of people going through that as a first-year. They’re so used to their parents telling them what to wear that by the time they have to do it all by themselves, they’re overwhelmed.

This semester, so far, I have felt more confident now that I have gotten past the overwhelmed feeling. I know that I like some kinds of clothes more than others and certain styles over others too! I’m also getting better at seeing what looks good for myself without asking someone else.

The freedom to wear whatever I want is such a liberating feeling. I feel more confident in myself now that I wear clothes that flatter me. I feel more comfortable now that I know what fabrics I like and don’t like.

College has given me a newfound sense of who I am through my clothes. It was something that was missing for a long time and now that I’ve found it, I love seeing where it takes me. Clothing is such a fun way to express yourself, and once you’re in college, that image you portray is one hundred percent up to you.

Some of my favorite pieces I have in my closet are either gifts or thrift finds. One example is this entire outfit that I got for Christmas this past semester. It’s a cream-colored sweater with a maroon skater skirt and those magic leggings from TikTok. I love it to death because it’s a look I always wanted to wear in high school, but because of the uniforms and dress code I never could.

Another favorite is my vast collection of button-up sweaters. I usually thrift them or get them as hand me downs, but they are some of my favorite articles of clothing I own. I wear a lot of black midi or maxi skirts and they always go perfectly with them.

I am a big fan of neutral colors and dark earth tones, so my clothes are pretty neutral. I don’t really do neon or bright colors or even pastels, but I am always willing to try stuff on! I wouldn’t know any of this if I was still in uniforms or sweats.

College has given me this newfound freedom to express myself in new ways, and this is something that everyone gets to go through during their college years. It not only helps shape who we are on campus, but who we will be when we leave. How we dress evolves as we are on campus until it’s time to leave and start work.