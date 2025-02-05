The Student News Site of Drake University

Cutting people out after the election: yay or nay?

Feb 5, 2025
Lily Wasserman
Two writers butt heads as they debate the effectiveness of cutting people out following the presidential election.

Invalidating my existence? No thank you.

by Artemis Goin, Staff Writer

I am disappointed in the election results, but I am more disappointed in finding out that some people close to me voted the way they did. Cutting people out after an election is entirely natural, especially when there is an election like this, where a large chunk of the debate is about certain people’s rights to carry on and live. 

I understand the concern about this behavior-mitigating debate, but I would like to offer a different way to view it. 

If you willingly choose the candidate who invalidates my very existence, I feel as if you invalidate my existence. 

Alternatively, if you did vote for the republican party, even if it isn’t for the policies regarding the rights of other citizens, then those policies were not enough to deter you from voting for Trump. 

I  want to make clear that I’m not saying people must cut other voters out after the election. Everyone’s situation and opinions are unique, and while I endorse cutting out, no one is required to follow my lead. The reason I say that I endorse these behaviors is because of those very circumstances. If someone disagrees with your actual integral human rights you do not need to feel the need to continue giving them your time. 

Interacting with someone is a free choice, and the idea that you have to allow anyone in your life who you don’t want to doesn’t make sense. This all comes down to personal choice, and I think it’s odd to try to enforce some form of communication over someone’s personal choice. Politics are personal, and there is no reason to undermine someone’s boundaries.

