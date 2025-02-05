Cutting people out after the election: yay or nay?

Please keep engaging in the conversation by Mack Swenson, Editor-in-Chief A pattern of posts flooded my feed in the days following Nov. 4 — posts saying things like “If you voted for Trump, unfollow me” and “If you think this is a good thing, don’t talk to me.” Of course, these posts came about during a very intense moment for many people. I won’t downplay the harms Trump’s election represents, nor the emotions many experienced in the days following his election. I will, however, take a stance against the underlying message of these posts — and explore what that message might mean for democracy. These posts were part of a broader tendency of deliberately avoiding (or purporting to avoid) conversations with those who hold different political beliefs — a trend becoming increasingly common in the U.S.Popular right-wing commentators are likely beyond the point of empathizing with left-leaning perspectives. But we shouldn’t assume their audiences are inherently the same. I’ve had numerous interactions with conservatives, even reactionary ones, indicating a desire to understand my point of view. Moreover, I helped my conservative grandfather take a political compass test over break, and I learned we actually share some core beliefs. At the risk of sounding cliche and preachy, I’ll reiterate: Average Americans are more similar than we think we are. Of course, it’s infinitely more difficult to converse with those who disrespect your identity from the get-go. That’s why it’s especially important for those of us with some privilege to keep engaging across political lines. When we falsely equate commentators with their audiences — when we advertise an unwillingness to engage with those who hold different political beliefs, even in apolitical conversation — we contribute to the decay of the social fabric our democracy relies on. To my fellow left-leaning folks, especially those on the younger side: I know you’re tired. I know you’re frustrated. I am too. But keep in mind that engaging with uncomfortable ideas is the foundation of growth. Take the time you need to care for yourself and mourn, but don’t close yourself off entirely. Please don’t stop engaging with those who hold different political beliefs. Our democracy might depend on it.

Invalidating my existence? No thank you.

by Artemis Goin, Staff Writer

I am disappointed in the election results, but I am more disappointed in finding out that some people close to me voted the way they did. Cutting people out after an election is entirely natural, especially when there is an election like this, where a large chunk of the debate is about certain people’s rights to carry on and live.

I understand the concern about this behavior-mitigating debate, but I would like to offer a different way to view it.

If you willingly choose the candidate who invalidates my very existence, I feel as if you invalidate my existence.

Alternatively, if you did vote for the republican party, even if it isn’t for the policies regarding the rights of other citizens, then those policies were not enough to deter you from voting for Trump.

I want to make clear that I’m not saying people must cut other voters out after the election. Everyone’s situation and opinions are unique, and while I endorse cutting out, no one is required to follow my lead. The reason I say that I endorse these behaviors is because of those very circumstances. If someone disagrees with your actual integral human rights you do not need to feel the need to continue giving them your time.

Interacting with someone is a free choice, and the idea that you have to allow anyone in your life who you don’t want to doesn’t make sense. This all comes down to personal choice, and I think it’s odd to try to enforce some form of communication over someone’s personal choice. Politics are personal, and there is no reason to undermine someone’s boundaries.